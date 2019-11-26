Arjun Kapoor goes down on one knee for Panipat co-star Kriti Sanon. See pic

bollywood

Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are neck deep in the promotions of Panipat, and they have found a way to make work fun. The former took to his Twitter handle to share a picture of himself goofing around with his co-star.

In the picture, Arjun has gone down on one knee and is seen offering Kriti a bouquet made of candy floss. The caption also had some advice for netizens – to spend more time outdoors instead of being constantly glued to the phone. “In this digital time of Candy Crush, we can all do with a bit of the outdoors & Candy Floss too... @kritisanon #panipatpromotions,” he wrote.

In this digital time of Candy Crush, we can all do with a bit of the outdoors & Candy Floss too... 😉 @kritisanon #panipatpromotions pic.twitter.com/oWjozdNuNy — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) November 26, 2019

Panipat is Arjun and Kriti’s first onscreen outing. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the historical drama brings alive on celluloid the events of the Third Battle of Panipat fought between the Maratha empire and the invading army of Ahmad Shah Abdali.

Arjun, who plays Sadashiv Rao Bhau, the commander-in-chief of the Maratha army, in the film, shaved his head for the role. Kriti will be seen as Parvati Bai, his second wife. Sanjay Dutt has been roped in as the main antagonist.

When the trailer of Panipat hit the web, Afghanistan’s former ambassador to India Dr Shaida Abdali expressed concern over the barbaric portrayal of Ahmad Shah Abdali , who is regarded as the founder of modern-day Afghanistan. She tweeted to Sanjay, “Dear @duttsanjay Ji: Historically, the Indian cinema has been extremely instrumental in strengthening the Indo-Afghan ties - I very much hope that the film “Panipat” has kept that fact in mind while dealing with this important episode of our shared history!”

Dear @duttsanjay Ji: Historically, the Indian cinema has been extremely instrumental in strengthening the Indo-Afghan ties - I very much hope that the film "Panipat" has kept that fact in mind while dealing with this important episode of our shared history! https://t.co/8HKLei2ce1 — Dr Shaida Abdali (@ShaidaAbdali) November 4, 2019

Panipat also features Mohnish Bahl, Padmini Kolhapure and Zeenat Aman in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 6.

