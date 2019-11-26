e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 26, 2019

Arjun Kapoor goes down on one knee for Panipat co-star Kriti Sanon. See pic

Arjun Kapoor shared a picture on Twitter in which he is seen giving a bouquet of candy floss to Kriti Sanon, his co-star in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat.

bollywood Updated: Nov 26, 2019 17:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are having fun during the promotions of Panipat.
Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are having fun during the promotions of Panipat.
         

Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are neck deep in the promotions of Panipat, and they have found a way to make work fun. The former took to his Twitter handle to share a picture of himself goofing around with his co-star.

In the picture, Arjun has gone down on one knee and is seen offering Kriti a bouquet made of candy floss. The caption also had some advice for netizens – to spend more time outdoors instead of being constantly glued to the phone. “In this digital time of Candy Crush, we can all do with a bit of the outdoors & Candy Floss too... @kritisanon #panipatpromotions,” he wrote.

 

Panipat is Arjun and Kriti’s first onscreen outing. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the historical drama brings alive on celluloid the events of the Third Battle of Panipat fought between the Maratha empire and the invading army of Ahmad Shah Abdali.

Arjun, who plays Sadashiv Rao Bhau, the commander-in-chief of the Maratha army, in the film, shaved his head for the role. Kriti will be seen as Parvati Bai, his second wife. Sanjay Dutt has been roped in as the main antagonist.

When the trailer of Panipat hit the web, Afghanistan’s former ambassador to India Dr Shaida Abdali expressed concern over the barbaric portrayal of Ahmad Shah Abdali , who is regarded as the founder of modern-day Afghanistan. She tweeted to Sanjay, “Dear @duttsanjay Ji: Historically, the Indian cinema has been extremely instrumental in strengthening the Indo-Afghan ties - I very much hope that the film “Panipat” has kept that fact in mind while dealing with this important episode of our shared history!” 

Panipat also features Mohnish Bahl, Padmini Kolhapure and Zeenat Aman in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 6.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Gone in 3 days: Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra chief minister
Gone in 3 days: Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra chief minister
‘Ajit Pawar with us, Uddhav Thackeray to be CM’: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut
‘Ajit Pawar with us, Uddhav Thackeray to be CM’: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut
2 injured in grenade attack near Kashmir university in Srinagar: Report
2 injured in grenade attack near Kashmir university in Srinagar: Report
Activist who visited Sabarimala in Jan attacked with chili powder on way to shrine
Activist who visited Sabarimala in Jan attacked with chili powder on way to shrine
WhatsApp’s latest update confirms these two features
WhatsApp’s latest update confirms these two features
Maruti Suzuki Alto becomes India’s only car to breach 38 lakh sales frontier
Maruti Suzuki Alto becomes India’s only car to breach 38 lakh sales frontier
‘Was a bitter pill to swallow’: Shastri hails India’s form since WC exit
‘Was a bitter pill to swallow’: Shastri hails India’s form since WC exit
Chirag Paswan: Mandate for BJP-Sena, not BJP-Ajit Pawar | On The Record
Chirag Paswan: Mandate for BJP-Sena, not BJP-Ajit Pawar | On The Record
trending topics
HTLS 2019IBPS Clerk Admit CardMumbai terror attacksDevendra FadnavisDelhi air qualityVirat KohliInternational Emmy Awards 2019Deepika PadukoneWhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News