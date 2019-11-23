Panipat song Mann Mein Shiva: Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon dance to the ‘victory cry of Shiva’. Watch
Panipat song Mann Mein Shiva: Check out Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s dance to the victory song in Ashutosh Gowariker’s film.bollywood Updated: Nov 23, 2019 13:18 IST
The makers of Arjun Kapoor’s Panipat revealed the latest song from the film, Mann Mein Shiva and it is a victory song that fails to evoke the energetic emotions of the winning side. The song was unveiled at a grand event in Mumbai which saw Arjun and Kriti Sanon arriving in royal attire as part of a grand procession.
Composed by Ajay-Atul, the song has been penned down by Javed Akhtar. Kunal Ganjawala, Deepanshi Nagar and Padmanabh Gaikwad have lent their voices for the song.
The video opens with soldiers celebrating their victory under Arjun’s leadership. Soon, Kriti joins them in the festivities. While the words are encouraging, celebrating a victory and crediting almighty for the win, the music is rather dull, pulling down the lyrics to a forgetable number.
Sharing the song, Arjun tweeted, “The victory cry of Shiva echoes loud! #MannMeinShiva from #Panipat out now!”
The victory cry of Shiva echoes loud! #MannMeinShiva from #Panipat out now!https://t.co/KPLBkQqh0o@duttsanjay @kritisanon @AshGowariker @Javedakhtarjadu @AjayAtulOnline #KunalGanjawala #RajuKhan— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) November 23, 2019
Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Panipat is a mammoth historical featuring Arjun as Sadashiv Rao, the Maratha chief who led the troops to battle against Afghan king Ahmad Shah Abdali (Sanjay Dutt) during the third battle of Panipat which was fought between Maratha forces and Afghan army in 1761.
Speaking to PTI about his experience of working with director Ashutosh, Arjun had said: “Ashu sir has done a good job in making sure everything is correct. He puts his actors in the forefront. He is a terrific filmmaker, very detailed and nuanced. I thoroughly enjoyed working with him. It is a very special film.”
Also read: IFFI confuses Gulzar for Satyajit Ray on film credit, pic goes viral
Kriti Sanon stars as Sadashiv’s dutiful wife, Parvati Bai while Zeenat Aman essays the role of Sakina Begum in the film that also features Padmini Kolhapure as Gopika Bai. Ashutosh is known for his period dramas and has made Lagaan, Jodha Akbar and Mohenjodaro before Panipat. It will be the first period film for Arjun.
Panipat also stars Mohnish Bahl and Suresh Oberoi, and will release on December 6.
Follow @htshowbiz for more