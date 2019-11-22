Panipat song Mann Mein Shiva teaser: Arjun Kapoor prepares for war, invokes Lord Shiva, Chatrapati Shivaji. Watch

bollywood

Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s upcoming film Panipat will release on December 6. Ahead of that, the makers of the film have shared a teaser of the new song, Mann Mein Shiva, which will be unveiled on Saturday.

Sharing the post, Arjun wrote: “Lord Shiva, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj & Sadashiv Rao Bhau, a UNION of ONE. #MannMeinShiva song out tomorrow!” The teaser shows Arjun in preparation for war. Dressed in traditional Maratha general’s attire, with a serious expression on his face and fist clenched in fierce determination, Sadashiv Rao Bhau is all set for a battle. Before that, he and his men seem to be invoking Lord Shiva and Chatrapati Shivaji, the legendary Maratha chief, who took on the might of the Mughals, at their zenith.

Panipat, the mammoth historical directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, stars Arjun as Sadashiv Rao, the able Maratha chief who led the troops to battle against Afghan king Ahmad Shah Abdali, played by Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon as Sadashiv’s dutiful wife, Parvati Bai. Zeenat Aman will feature in the film as Sakina Begum and Padmini Kolhapure as Gopika Bai. The film is based on the Third Battle of Panipat, which was fought between Maratha forces and Afghan army in 1761.

Speaking to PTI about his experience of working with director Ashutosh, Arjun had said: ““Ashu sir has done a good job in making sure everything is correct. He puts his actors in the forefront. He is a terrific filmmaker, very detailed and nuanced. I thoroughly enjoyed working with him. It is a very special film.”

“There were scenes where I had to be emotionally-charged and even mentally while shooting in extreme heat with heavy costumes but he (Gowariker) makes sure you do not feel exhausted but excited,” he had added.

Ashutosh is known for his period dramas and has made Lagaan, Jodha Akbar and Mohenjodaro before Panipat.

