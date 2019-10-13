e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 13, 2019

Deepika Padukone says she drives to set separately from Ranveer Singh sometimes, because ‘we are in different head space’

Deepika Padukone has said that her equation with husband Ranveer Singh is quite different from what they’re like otherwise.

bollywood Updated: Oct 13, 2019 16:34 IST

Press Trust of India
Deepika Padukone arrives for the 20th IIFA Awards ceremony in Mumbai.
Deepika Padukone arrives for the 20th IIFA Awards ceremony in Mumbai.(PTI)
         

Deepika Padukone on Sunday revealed that post Chhapaak she will start shooting for a "dark" romantic film early next year. The actor has featured in successful romantic dramas -- Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Cocktail and Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela.

At the Jio MAMI Movie Mela with Star, 2019, when film critic and moderator Anupama Chopra asked if the actor has decided to do a romantic film next, Deepika said, "I have found a film that I am likely to do early next year but it's not light. It's quite dark but still in the romance space."

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, left, walks along with his wife Deepika Padukone during the 20th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards ceremony.
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, left, walks along with his wife Deepika Padukone during the 20th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards ceremony. ( AP )

Prior to the new film, Deepika will be seen in Chhapaak and also have a special appearance in Kabir Khan's '83. The film will see her essay the role of Romi Dev, wife to cricketing legend Kapil Dev, to be played by her real-life husband Ranveer Singh. Deepika, who has featured with Ranveer in three films -- Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat-- said they don't bring their personal equation to sets.

"If you see Ranveer and I on set, we are very different than what we are otherwise. We may not even sometimes drive together because we are in a different head space. It's not on purpose. There's no expectation of behaving like husband and wife or boyfriend and girlfriend when you're working. On '83, I'm not thinking whether he's my husband as there's so much to think about in that moment, the scenes, the lines. Your mind is occupied and you're performing like your character and all those things come into play," she added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 16:12 IST

tags
top news
Team India creates world record with 11th straight series win at home
Team India creates world record with 11th straight series win at home
With ‘politeness’, Rajnath Singh delivers stern warning to Pakistan
With ‘politeness’, Rajnath Singh delivers stern warning to Pakistan
PM Modi dares oppn to bring back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir
PM Modi dares oppn to bring back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir
Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea are trolling each other over 6 paise
Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea are trolling each other over 6 paise
‘Jolly by day, killer by night’: It was a good run for Kerala cyanide killer
‘Jolly by day, killer by night’: It was a good run for Kerala cyanide killer
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate - Why Saha is the best ‘keeper
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate - Why Saha is the best ‘keeper
India take massive 140-point lead in World Test Championship
India take massive 140-point lead in World Test Championship
Your Weekend Dose: From The Sky Is Pink to Gemini Man, know what to watch
Your Weekend Dose: From The Sky Is Pink to Gemini Man, know what to watch
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
Bollywood News