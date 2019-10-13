Deepika Padukone says she drives to set separately from Ranveer Singh sometimes, because ‘we are in different head space’

bollywood

Deepika Padukone on Sunday revealed that post Chhapaak she will start shooting for a "dark" romantic film early next year. The actor has featured in successful romantic dramas -- Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Cocktail and Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela.

At the Jio MAMI Movie Mela with Star, 2019, when film critic and moderator Anupama Chopra asked if the actor has decided to do a romantic film next, Deepika said, "I have found a film that I am likely to do early next year but it's not light. It's quite dark but still in the romance space."

Prior to the new film, Deepika will be seen in Chhapaak and also have a special appearance in Kabir Khan's '83. The film will see her essay the role of Romi Dev, wife to cricketing legend Kapil Dev, to be played by her real-life husband Ranveer Singh. Deepika, who has featured with Ranveer in three films -- Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat-- said they don't bring their personal equation to sets.

"If you see Ranveer and I on set, we are very different than what we are otherwise. We may not even sometimes drive together because we are in a different head space. It's not on purpose. There's no expectation of behaving like husband and wife or boyfriend and girlfriend when you're working. On '83, I'm not thinking whether he's my husband as there's so much to think about in that moment, the scenes, the lines. Your mind is occupied and you're performing like your character and all those things come into play," she added.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 16:12 IST