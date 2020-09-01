Fan disputes Rhea Chakraborty’s claim of Sushant Singh Rajput’s deteriorating mental health in Paris with photo: ‘He was jovial’

bollywood

After Rhea Chakraborty claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput’s mental health deteriorated when they went to Paris last year, a fan named Swati Gandhi has shared a picture of the late actor posing with her and her family at Disneyland Paris.

Rhea said in a recent interview with India Today that Sushant didn’t leave the hotel room for three days after landing in Paris, which left her concerned. Countering this, Swati shared the picture and wrote that he was ‘very jovial and full of life’.

In an email to a paparazzo, Swati wrote, “I would like to share that I and my family met Sushant at Disneyland Paris during his Europe vacation in Oct 2019 and while our interaction was brief, he was very jovial and full of life. I will continue to refuse to believe that there was anything wrong with him. If anything, his energy and vibrance rubbed off on us. #JusticeForSSR.”

Sushant and Rhea’s trip to Europe in October 2019 has come under the scanner after his death, with allegations that he spent lakhs of rupees on her during the holiday. However, she denied the claim that she was living off him, saying that he paid for the flights and hotel because he ‘wanted to’.

Rhea also said that Sushant’s mental health issues flared up during the trip, which is why they eventually had to cut it short and return to India.

Sushant’s family has accused Rhea of abetting his suicide, drugging him without his knowledge and misappropriating his funds. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are conducting separate investigations into the case.

Earlier, psychotherapist Susan Walker told Barkha Dutt that Sushant was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and Rhea was his ‘strongest support’. She said that the couple consulted her on a number of occasions in November and December 2019.

“Sushant was suffering terribly during his bouts of depression and hypomania. Rhea was his strongest support. From the first time I met them as a couple, I was impressed by the degree of concern, love and support she showed. It was very evident how close they were. Rhea took care of his appointments and gave him enough courage to attend, despite his being so fearful that someone would find out,” she said.

However, Sushant’s brother-in-law Vishal Kirti has questioned this diagnosis, asking how she could have made the assessment in less than two months. “Diagnosing mental disorders is an arduous task and diagnosing someone Bipolar (I or II) is even more so. Not only do you have to observe the person very closely, but you also have to observe them over long periods of time (it takes six years on average to diagnose after the onset of symptoms). Susan very conveniently diagnoses Sushant in less than two months (perhaps over a couple of appointments), with a life-changing diagnosis,” he wrote in a blog post.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

