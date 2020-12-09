IAF objects to Anil Kapoor’s costume in AK vs AK trailer: ‘IAF uniform is inaccurately donned, language used is inappropriate’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 18:11 IST

After raising objections against Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and taking Dharma Productions to court, the Indian Air Force has expressed objections against another one of Netflix’s movies, AK vs AK. The IAF is miffed at how Anil Kapoor ‘inaccurately’ wore the uniform in the movie, while using ‘inappropriate’ language.

In the trailer, Anil is seen shooting for a film while wearing an Air Force officer’s costume. He then meets Anurag Kashyap, who tells him that he has just 10 hours to save his daughter Sonam Kapoor. Anil jumps through several hurdles, fights with Anurag and uses some swear words, while trying to find Sonam. The IAF has tweeted about the film, asking for the scenes to be removed.

The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned & the language used is inappropriate. This does not conform to the behavioural norms of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn.@NetflixIndia @anuragkashyap72#AkvsAk https://t.co/F6PoyFtbuB — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 9, 2020

“The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned & the language used is inappropriate. This does not conform to the behavioural norms of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn,” they wrote.

However, the IAF’s tweet was not well received by audiences, who tried to remind them that Anil was wearing a costume, not an actual uniform. “Lol, it’s just a film. You guys need to chill,” wrote a Twitter user. “Dear IAF .. Costume -- NOT Uniform Actor -- NOT IAF Officer Artist rules -- NOT IAF rules Reel -- NOT Real Next what- target kids in fancy dress donning uniform costume,” read another tweet. “With due respect to the enormous sacrifices you all make for the country, it is just a movie and an inaccurate depiction by an ‘actor’ doesn’t demean or devalue your glory. You are beyond this. You may consider it as an inaccurate art and let it go. Rest is your choice,” wrote another user.

Earlier, the IAF had objected to the work culture depicted in Gunjan Saxena. In its letter to Dharma Production, Netflix and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), IAF said certain scenes and dialogues in the movie and trailer, which were forwarded to it for viewing, were found to “portray the IAF in an undue negative light”.

“In the aim to glorify the screen character of ‘Ex-Flt Lt Gunjan Saxena’, M/s Dharma Productions presented some situations that are misleading and portray an inappropriate work culture, especially against women in the IAF,” the letter said.

