It’s time to be zen in the kitchen: Mita Vasisht

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 11:34 IST

With a background in theatre and having started out several roles in films and television, ranging from Shubha Mudgal’s music videoMann Ke Manjeere to playing the strong lawyer in Ghulam (1998), actor Mita Vasisht has time and again defied the quintessential heroine norms. She says, “I am in an industry which protects its stars to a great extent. I went through heartbreaks in the beginning of my career but in hindsight I think I have done it my way.”

Vasisht, who has been busy doing her chores and prepping up meals for herself, says she lost her internet connection a few days before the lockdown. “I still use social media from my phone and try to upload videos of me cooking, and performing my household activities.” In one video, where she is seen cooking spring onions, she captions it, “Eat simple, eat less”. On being asked why one should eat less, she quips, “Because walking in the park and going to the gym is restricted.”

Talking about how one should perhaps be grateful for the small things that we usually take for granted, the actor who has taken her popular play Lal Ded across the country, says, “During these times of crisis, I have realised it is important to be Zen in the kitchen. We need to love and respect every little vegetable, even the not so fresh one. The fact that you can eat at home is a blessing. Therefore, I am counting my blessings, and praying for those who are walking on the highways, trying to get home.”