Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s crackling chemistry is hard to miss. See pics

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, two Bollywood actors at the cusp of Bollywood glory, definitely make an adorable pair together. Their film Dhadak is set for a July 20 release and the actors have been promoting their film with gusto. On Tuesday, they were on the set of the TV show, India’s Best Dramebaaz. The show will be judged by Huma Qureshi, Vivek Oberoi and director Omung Kumar.

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter chat on the sets of India’s Best Dramebaaz. (Viral Bhayani)

Janhvi and Ishaan joined in the fun and revelry, taking in the performances by the kids in the show. However, when it came for the duo to perform, what was unmistakable was the crackling chemistry between the lead pair of Dhadak. This, when the film hasn’t even released. In the following series of pictures one can’t help but notice how comfortable the two look in each other’s company as they waltz to music and gaze into each other’s eyes. They almost seem oblivious of the surrounding.

Look, what fun these guys are having. (Viral Bhayani)

Janhvi and Ishaan’s waltz. (Viral Bhayani)

Romance is in the air. (Viral Bhayani)

Ishaan goes down on one knee for Janhvi. (Viral Bhayani)

The sweet couple... (Viral Bhayani)

Dressed in a pink and white floral lehenga choli, Janhvi looks pretty while Ishaan is dressed in a red kurta-shirt paired with jeans and comfortable canvas shoes.

Dhadak is the official remake of hit Marathi film Sairat and has been directed by Shashank Khaitan. Based on a love story caught in the midst of caste violence, Sairat was a big hit in Marathi, entering the Rs 100 crore club with ease.

Dhadak keeps the story intact but transports it to Rajasthan. The makers have been releasing posters and songs from the film regularly for promotion. However, the recreation of the hit from Sairat, Zingaat, came in for massive criticism on Twitter.

Follow @htshowbiz for more