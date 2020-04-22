e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kartik Aaryan spreads positivity amid lockdown, says ‘haste haste kat jaae raste’. Watch throwback video

Kartik Aaryan spreads positivity amid lockdown, says ‘haste haste kat jaae raste’. Watch throwback video

Kartik Aaryan posted a funny video on Instagram in which he is in the company of two boys, laughing and spreading hope.

bollywood Updated: Apr 22, 2020 08:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kartik Aaryan has been sharing funny videos through the lockdown.
Kartik Aaryan has been sharing funny videos through the lockdown.
         

Actor Kartik Aaryan has been entertaining fans and spreading awareness amid the coronavirus lockdown period with interesting Instagram posts. His latest is yet another fun throwback video with a message of hope.

Sharing a video, he wrote: “Haste haste kat jayein raste (We will laugh our way out through this too)” borrowing words from a hit song of the same name from the ’80s era film, Khoon Bhari Maang, starring Rekha and Rakesh Roshan. In the video, Kartik is seen with two boys when one of them bursts a chewing gum bubble, making all three of them laugh. 

View this post on Instagram

Haste haste kat jayein raste 😂

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

In yet another funny video, shared by the actor sometime back, he got slapped by his sister Kritika. In the clip, Kritika, a doctor, and Kartik are seen re-enacting a prank in which she beats him up. Kritika can be heard telling Kartik: “I’ve got a string, an invisible string. I’m going to put it through your ear.” Then she tells Kartik to “hold the invisible string” and asks him to pull it. As he pulls the string, Kritika slaps him.

“Subah Utho Nahao Pito So Jao (Wake up in the morning, bathe, get beaten up, go to bed) #QuarantineLife #KokiToki,” Kartik captioned the video, which has been viewed by millions on the photo-sharing website.

Some time back, he had shared a picture and asked his fans if he should shave or not. Kartik had uploaded a carefully manicured 6pm shadow and an overgrown beard for his fans, letting them judge to which was more attractive. The first image he captioned: “Phir se sexy dikhne ka mann kar raha hai Daadhi nikaal dun (I want to look sexy again. Should I shave)?” For the second picture he wrote: “Kaise shave kar dun yaar ? Yeh bhi sexy kam nahi hai (How can I shave? This is no less sexy).”

On the acting front, Kartik will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 directed by Anees Bazmee. The film also stars Kiara Advani.

(With IANS inputs)

