Kartik Aaryan spreads positivity amid lockdown, says ‘haste haste kat jaae raste’. Watch throwback video

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 08:37 IST

Actor Kartik Aaryan has been entertaining fans and spreading awareness amid the coronavirus lockdown period with interesting Instagram posts. His latest is yet another fun throwback video with a message of hope.

Sharing a video, he wrote: “Haste haste kat jayein raste (We will laugh our way out through this too)” borrowing words from a hit song of the same name from the ’80s era film, Khoon Bhari Maang, starring Rekha and Rakesh Roshan. In the video, Kartik is seen with two boys when one of them bursts a chewing gum bubble, making all three of them laugh.

In yet another funny video, shared by the actor sometime back, he got slapped by his sister Kritika. In the clip, Kritika, a doctor, and Kartik are seen re-enacting a prank in which she beats him up. Kritika can be heard telling Kartik: “I’ve got a string, an invisible string. I’m going to put it through your ear.” Then she tells Kartik to “hold the invisible string” and asks him to pull it. As he pulls the string, Kritika slaps him.

“Subah Utho Nahao Pito So Jao (Wake up in the morning, bathe, get beaten up, go to bed) #QuarantineLife #KokiToki,” Kartik captioned the video, which has been viewed by millions on the photo-sharing website.

Some time back, he had shared a picture and asked his fans if he should shave or not. Kartik had uploaded a carefully manicured 6pm shadow and an overgrown beard for his fans, letting them judge to which was more attractive. The first image he captioned: “Phir se sexy dikhne ka mann kar raha hai Daadhi nikaal dun (I want to look sexy again. Should I shave)?” For the second picture he wrote: “Kaise shave kar dun yaar ? Yeh bhi sexy kam nahi hai (How can I shave? This is no less sexy).”

On the acting front, Kartik will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 directed by Anees Bazmee. The film also stars Kiara Advani.

(With IANS inputs)

