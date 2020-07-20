No one does favours in Bollywood: Rahul Dev

bollywood

Jul 20, 2020

While many shoots have started slowly, actor Rahul Dev has already wrapped up a film and a web show. The actor, who has been shooting since July 25, didn’t mind going to shoot “as the producer’s money is stuck in productions”. Dev says, “I wrapped up the remaining portions of a Hindi film in Hoshiarpur, Punjab and a web show, in Mumbai, that were pending since the lockdown. I will also shoot for two other projects this month and will fly off abroad to shoot for Nikkhil Advani’s web show next month.”

Talking about the lockdown, he says, “It started with a lot of uncertainty and insecurity, as I was concerned about my family’s well-being, and one felt insufficient, as you relied on people. But what was good is that due to the calamity, mankind has become more compassionate towards each other and animals too. I had been working till the day of the lockdown, so two seasons of my recently released web show.”

With a number of projects lined up this year, Dev feels he is blessed to be working successfully in the industry and having completed 20 years. He says, “The late director Mukul Anand picked me up for Dus (1997) and I learnt a lot from him. Since then, I have never looked back. A career in this industry depends on luck, talent and hard work. Film-making is a business at the end of the day.”

The actor says while he is not “in a position where someone will make a Rs500 crore film” starring him, yet he got a second chance in his career after the four-year break he took due to his wife’s illness. “I was able to restart my career in films, without a Godfather, in an industry where it’s tough to get a break. Being a character artiste, I feel, working sincerely worked for me. No one does favours in Bollywood. If you are good at your work, you will get work,” he concludes.