Oye Hichki: Rani Mukerji fights prejudice in this new song
Rani Mukerji launched the first song from Hichki, Oye Hichki at her alma mater Maneckji Cooper in Mumbai.bollywood Updated: Feb 20, 2018 16:11 IST
The sequence of idols being immersed in water is an overused metaphor in Hindi cinema. However, how often have we see an idol being lifted out of water and cleansed to ensure water isn’t polluted? That is the kind of work Rani Mukerji is aiming at with her latest song, Oye Hichki from her upcoming film Hichki.
The song was launched at Rani’s alma mater, Maneckji Cooper.
Oye Hichki is the first song from Rani’s Hichki; the video shows Rani taking on prejudices against matters like skin colour, people with disabilities, girls not having the right to choose their life partners, among others.
From reel to real💁 #RaniMukerji felicitates her school teachers at Maneckji Cooper. #OyeHichki song coming soon. #Hichki @yrf @yrfmusic pic.twitter.com/5FpDiyEhK1— #Hichki (@HichkiTheFilm) February 20, 2018
Rani essays the role of Naina Mathur who has a nervous system disorder, Tourette Syndrome, that forces an individual to make involuntary repetitive movements or sounds. Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, the film focuses on turning disadvantages into opportunities and facing challenges that life throws up, ultimately overcoming them.
Harshdeep Kaur has crooned the song that is penned down by Jaideep Sahni and Vaibhavi Merchant has choreographed.
Produced by Maneesh Sharma, the movie is set to release on March 23.
