Home / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra is ‘dancing into the weekend’ in a bathrobe and with sass, shares throwback video

Priyanka Chopra is ‘dancing into the weekend’ in a bathrobe and with sass, shares throwback video

Priyanka Chopra has shared a video of herself dancing to a peppy song in a bathrobe behind-the-scenes of a magazine photoshoot.

bollywood Updated: May 16, 2020 09:38 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Priyanka Chopra grooves to Get Ur Freak On in throwback video.
Priyanka Chopra grooves to Get Ur Freak On in throwback video.
         

Priyanka Chopra has shared a candid behind-the-scenes video from one of her recent photoshoots and it shows her grooving to the song Get Ur Freak On in a bathrobe, sporting a quirky hairdo. The actor had appeared on the May cover of UK’s Tatler magazine, which was released digitally due to coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, “Dancing into the weekend. There is always something to be grateful for. #flashbackfriday #getyourfreakon #princesspoppyvibes.” The actor was part of a yesteryear Hollywood theme photoshoot and was seen in several other getups.

 

The fun video crossed a whopping 3.2 million views in just a few hours. Hairstylist Sarah Tanno-Stewart even commented, “Always dancing on set. I miss it! Miss you!!!”

Priyanka had opened up in the magazine interview about how her grandmother was worried about her lack of cooking skills. She had said, “All my mother’s sisters were academics and my dad was a free-thinking creative, a musician and an artist, as well as a surgeon. My grandmother – my dad’s mum – always used to say, about me, ‘Who’s going to marry her? She can’t cook.’ And my dad would say, ‘I’ll send a cook with her. She never needs to go into the kitchen.’ My mum didn’t know how to cook when she got married. My dad taught her how. And he taught her everything he liked to eat. Clever man.”

Also read: Step inside Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ jaw-dropping $20 million Los Angeles mansion where they are quarantining

The Sky Is Pink actor had also revealed how her late father Ashok Chopra was vary of her choice of clothes upon her return from the US. She said, “I’d left as a 12-year-old flat-chested, curly-haired kid and I came back as a 16-year-old almost-woman. I think my dad was really shaken up by that. He didn’t know what to do with me for the first couple of weeks.” The report states Priyanka talked about how boys started following her form school which made her previously progressive father put bars on her windows and ban her from wearing tight clothes. “We had a big clash of egos.”

Priyanka is currently living with actor-singer husband Nick Jonas in Los Angeles. She often posts candid pictures and videos of her life amid lockdown on Instagram.

