Priyanka Chopra stuns on new magazine cover but wishes it were ‘launching under very different circumstances’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 07:54 IST

Priyanka Chopra has unveiled her new magazine cover which may not be seen on the stands as the world deals with partial or complete lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. The actor however looks gorgeous in the cover photoshoot which seems to have been inspired by the old Hollywood aesthetic.

Sharing the Tatler magazine cover for May issue on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, “Before the Covid-19 crisis, I had the pleasure of shooting the May cover of @tatlermagazine. It’s a cover I wish we were launching under very different circumstances, but one I am very proud of none the less. The digital issue will be available for free. Love to you all.”

The actor is seen in a heavily sequinned gold dress and a short hairdo on the cover. The photoshoot also includes a black and white picture of the actor posing in short dress and a cap. Another is a picture of her sporting a massive hairdo and dramatic eye makeup.

Her fans and friends loved her photoshoot and praised her in the comments section. Designer Masaba Gupta wrote, “Incredible! You’re unstoppable and I’m in awe.” Many called her ’exquisite’ and ‘stunning.’

Priyanka has shared her plans of starting a family in an interview to the magazine. She said, “Right now, this year’s really packed for me in terms of the work that I’m doing and the work that I’ve taken on,” she said. “But having a family is very important to me and it always has been. It is something that I definitely want to do and I’m hoping that whenever God wills it, at the right, opportune time, it’ll happen.”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra to donate$100,000 in total to women who do their bit in times of crisis, asks for nominations

She also revealed how her grandmother used to worry about her not finding a groom as she couldn’t cook. She said, “All my mother’s sisters were academics and my dad was a free-thinking creative, a musician and an artist, as well as a surgeon. My grandmother – my dad’s mum – always used to say, about me, ‘Who’s going to marry her? She can’t cook.’ And my dad would say, ‘I’ll send a cook with her. She never needs to go into the kitchen.’ My mum didn’t know how to cook when she got married. My dad taught her how. And he taught her everything he liked to eat. Clever man.”

Priyanka and singer husband Nick have made donations to several organisations and NGOs fighting against Covid-19. Priyanka recently invited nominations of women who have gone out of their way in the time of crisis and said she will donate a total of $100,000 to the selected lot.

Follow @htshowbiz for more