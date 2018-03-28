Priyanka Chopra keeps things classy on her latest magazine cover. Check it out

Global star Priyanka Chopra impresses us with her elegant style as she features on the cover of a magazine. The 35-year-old has posed for the cover of Elle Canada’s May edition.

The official Twitter handle of the fashion magazine shared the cover as they wrote, “@priyankachopra is our May 2018 cover star! To read the full interview, look out for the issue on news stands April 9th. For now here’s a sneak peek”

Priyanka, who plays the role of Alex Parrish in the popular TV show Quantico, in the interview to the publication, talked about being the central protagonist.

“When you see Bruce Willis saving the world and blowing up helicopters in a crisp white shirt, men don’t ask why you’re setting a standard for men to look like that. Why do women have to feel that way about it?”

She further said, “Seeing a pretty girl shouldn’t make us feel bad about ourselves. When I was younger, I didn’t see people who looked like me in magazines. That doesn’t mean I didn’t aspire to it. I got inspired by the other achievers I saw and made myself the best version of me.”

On the work front, the Baywatch star is presently in Ireland where she is shooting for Quantico.

