Saif Ali Khan retracts ‘humane’ Raavan comments after backlash, says Adipurush will present story ‘without any distortions’

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 15:23 IST

Actor Saif Ali Khan has retracted his comment about portraying the demon king Raavan in a ‘humane’ manner in the upcoming epic, Adipurush. Many, including the BJP’s Ram Kadam, had objected to the comment.

In a statement, the actor said that he did not intend on offending anyone, and that the film will present the story ‘without any distortions’.

His statement read, “I’ve been made aware that one of my statements during an interview, has caused a controversy and hurt people’s sentiments. This was never my intention or meant that way. I would like to sincerely apologise to everybody and withdraw my statement. Lord Ram has always been the symbol of Righteousness & Heroism for me. Adipurush is about celebrating the victory of good over evil and the entire team is working together to present the epic without any distortions.”

In his original interview to Mumbai Mirror, the actor had said, “It’s interesting to play a demon king, less strictures in that. But we will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha by Lakshman, who cut off her nose.”

Objecting to the comments, Ram Kadam had tweeted, “Actor #SaifAliKhan makes an extremely shocking statement regarding his forthcoming film Adipurush. Saif who plays Ravan’s character says Ravan’s abduction of Sita Maa will be justified in the film. Ravan’s humane side will be shown and his war against Sri Ram will be justified.” He had implied that the film’s release would be impacted ‘if Adipurush plans to show Raavan in positive light and justify the inhuman act of abduction of Sita Maa’.

Actor #SaifAliKhan makes an extremely shocking statement regarding his forthcoming film Adipurush. Saif who plays Ravan's character says Ravan's abduction of Sita Maa will be justified in the film. Ravan's humane side will be shown and his war against Sri Ram will be justified. — Ram Kadam - राम कदम (@ramkadam) December 6, 2020

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush stars Prabhas as Lord Ram. This is Saif’s second time working with Raut. He also appeared as the antagonist in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Previously, Saif’s comments about Tanhaji’s historical inaccuracy landed him in a soup. “For some reason I didn’t take a stand… maybe next time I would,” Saif had told Film Companion, adding, “I was very excited to play the role because it’s a delicious role. But when people say this is history; I don’t think this is history. I am quite aware of what the history was.”

