Sridevi, one last time: Aishwarya Rai to Deepika Padukone, Bollywood stars pay tributes. See pics

Bollywood celebs Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, among several others lined up on Wednesday to pay their last respects to Sridevi who died late Saturday due to drowning in a Dubai hotel. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Deepika Padukone, Rekha to Rakesh Roshan, Bollywood’s leading lights from various generations made their way to Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala to pay their last respects to the actor.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sushmita Sen reached the venue within minutes of each other. Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput, Jackie Shroff and Rakesh Roshan also paid their respects to Sridevi.

Deepika Padukone (HT Photo)

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput (HT Photo)

Aishwarya with her mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan. (HT Photo)

Rekha (HT Photo)

Madhuri Dixit (HT Photo)

Sushmita Sen after meeting the family in Mumbai. (HT Photo)

Ajay Devgn, along with his wife Kajol also reached the venue with Tanuja and Tannisha Mukerjee. Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Nanda reached the venue together.

Aishwarya and Jaya Bachchan (HT Photo)

Vidya Balan (HT Photo)

Kajol and Ajay Devgn (HT Photo)

Tanuja and Tannisha. (HT Photo)

Imtiaz Ali (HT Photo)

Rajkummar Rao and his girlfriend Patralekhaa (HT Photo)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali (HT Photo)

Masaba and Madhu Mantena (HT Photo)

John Abraham (HT Photo)

Hema Malini along with her daughter Esha Deol, Rhea Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Tabu, Farah Khan and Arbaaz Khan also arrived to pay their respects. Sridevi’s brothers-in-law Sanjay Kapoor and Anil Kapoor were among the first ones to arrive at the sports club.

Sanjay Kapoor (HT Photo)

Farah Khan (HT Photo)

Akshaye Khanna (HT Photo)

Tabu (HT Photo)

Satish Kaushik (HT Photo)

Arbaaz Khan (HT Photo)

Akshay Kumar visited Anil Kapoor’s house Tuesday evening to meet the family.

Thousands of grieving fans also gathered in Mumbai on Wednesday to pay respects to Sridevi. Sridevi's body was flown home late Tuesday night in a private plane owned by Anil Ambani. Sridevi's funeral takes place later Wednesday. Her body will be cremated according to Hindu religious customs.

Sridevi, 54, was in Dubai for a wedding in her extended family when she died Saturday. Investigators in Dubai closed their case Tuesday and handed the body to her family.

