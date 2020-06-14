Sushant Singh Rajput’s native village in Bihar mourns his death: ‘Last year about this time, he was here with us’

Residents of Sushant Singh Rajput’s native village, Maldiha in Purnea district of Bihar, are in shock at the actor’s death. Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on Sunday. While the police have confirmed death by suicide, they have not found any ‘note’.

Maldiha is mourning his death. “Last year about this time, he was here with us, he can’t take such step,” said one of the villagers. Rajput’s cousin Sonu Singh was shocked by the news and shared that he, along with other family members, would be leaving for Mumbai soon. “We first want to reach Mumbai to have his glimpse,” Singh said.

“No, he can’t. He is my favourite hero,” said 12-year-old Nimmi. “He played cricket with us last year when he was here,” said villager Chotu Singh.

@itsSSR during his recent visit to his birthplace in Bihar after 17 years 😍#SushantSinghRajput #BiharDiaries pic.twitter.com/vNJG5ME9yV — Sushant Singh Rajput Team (@Team_SushantSR) May 15, 2019

Sushant left Maldiha after his mother Usha Singh’s death in 2002. He went to Delhi for studies and returned to his village after a gap of 17 years last year to fulfil a wish of his mother.

“He had left his village with a promise that he would return to his birthplace only when he would be a man of worth,” his relative Rakesh Singh said. “He fulfilled the wish of his mother but left all of us,” he added.

He was the youngest among five children of his father Krishna Kishor Singh, who is retired employee of BISCOMAUN, Patna and has settled in the city. His eldest brother in law, Om Prakash Singh is additional DGP in Haryana government.

Sushant made his acting debut with Zee TV serial Pavitra Rishta and debuted in Bollywood with Kai Po Che in 2014. He later starred in films such as PK, Kedarnath, Shuddh Desi Romance and MS Dhoni: The Untold Journey; he was last seen in Netflix’s Drive.

