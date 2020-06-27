Tanuj Virwani gears up to shoot in the UAE

bollywood

Actor Tanuj Virwani is thrilled that two of his projects will commence next month in the UAE. He signed on for two new web series, 7th Sense and Line of Fire, starring R Madhavan and Jimmy Sheirgill respectively, which were scheduled to start shooting before the lockdown was announced.

“The outbreak is quite contained in the Emirates and it might be a relatively better environment to shoot in rather than in India, where the number of cases are rising everyday. The plan is to shoot in mid-July but it is subject to permission from the authorities in Abu Dhabi and international flights to resume too. We will have the entire cast and crew, so, a total of 80-90 people will travel from India. It’s a wait-and-watch kind of situation. These are unprecedented times, so safety is a major concern as we don’t want the shoot to stall once it starts.” He admits that the producers are also thinking to charter a flight and reduce the potential risk.

The Inside Edge actor states that the guidelines in the UAE are strict and stringent, which “is quite reassuring”. He says, “They instill confidence in me. But the scenario is constantly evolving, so will know more soon. The government might relax a few rules or put some stringent measures in place. I am sure once we land, we will have to quarantine ourselves for a certain period of time. Everyone in the unit will have to be alert and mindful and ensure to maintain proper hygiene. As an actor, my focus is on the story and my role. I am leaving all this to my producers.”

He will be shooting for both the web shows but will make two separate trips as he has few projects in India that might start shooting in July end. “I have some patchwork left for the next season of Inside Edge and have to shoot for two other web shows, Cartel and Kamathipura. I will have my work cut out as every time I go from one country to the next, I will be quarantined for sure,” he signs off.