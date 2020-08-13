e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Tripti Dimri: Can you blame star kids for getting more opportunities? If I’m somebody’s daughter, and offered a film, why would I say no?

Tripti Dimri: Can you blame star kids for getting more opportunities? If I’m somebody’s daughter, and offered a film, why would I say no?

Actor Tripti Dimri feels it’s up to the ‘audience’ when it comes to giving every actor a fair chance, irrespective of them being an insider or outsider in the film industry.

bollywood Updated: Aug 13, 2020 15:16 IST
Rishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri
Hindustan Times
After making her debut with Imtiaz Ali’s film, Laila Majnu, actor Tripti Dimri was recently seen in web film, Bulbull.
After making her debut with Imtiaz Ali’s film, Laila Majnu, actor Tripti Dimri was recently seen in web film, Bulbull.
         

Actor Tripti Dimri, entered the film industry with no experience, connections and knowledge of how to go about work. However, riding high today on the good reviews for her web film, Bulbull, has made her confident.

While the debate about nepotism, favouritism and groupism rages on, Dimri narrates her own experience to prove that it all depends on the audience, and no one else.

“Laila Majnu (my debut film) came out, and nobody went to watch it. I went to the theatre for seven days, and there were hardly 20-25 people sitting. I think if that film was a hit, I’d have definitely got more opportunities immediately after that. It didn’t; both me and Avinash Tiwary went unnoticed,” she reveals.

And even though she was noticed for her talent within the industry, the public took notice of her only with Bulbull.

“This is how it works. If you go and watch our film, we’ll definitely get more work. I keep giving the example of Kartik Aaryan — he’s also an outsider. Only because his film was a blockbuster, filmmakers noticed him that he’s someone who they can put their money on,” says the 26-year-old. 

However, one can’t overlook the fact that after Laila Majnu, it took Dimri two years to star in a project. Does she agree if she had been a star kid, she’d have got her second opportunity sooner, the fate of the first film notwithstanding?

The actor instead questions, “Can you blame star kids for that? If I’m somebody’s daughter, and I’m being offered a film, why would I say no? I’m not asking people to follow me, they are, on their own. You can’t blame them. I’m sure it’s different for them also. They face their own challenges, it’s difficult for them as well. You can’t say they don’t give their 100 percent. Hota nahi hota, they do give that.”

Elaborating on how the constant comparisons star kids have to face due to their lineage, she adds they even have to bear with the pressure of being compared to their relatives and parents, which doesn’t happen with outsiders.

“So, they’re dealing with different problems. All I want to say is that problems and difficulties are there for everybody, we shouldn’t be playing this ‘who to blame’ game. This debate will go on, there’s no end to it,” she opines.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
BJP to move no-confidence motion, says Gehlot govt won’t last long
BJP to move no-confidence motion, says Gehlot govt won’t last long
CM Ashok Gehlot repeats ‘forgive and forget’ mantra, twice in 2 days
CM Ashok Gehlot repeats ‘forgive and forget’ mantra, twice in 2 days
PM Modi unveils new tax reforms, will make taxpayers feel fearless
PM Modi unveils new tax reforms, will make taxpayers feel fearless
Rajasthan CM Gehlot calls for CLP meet this evening, Pilot to attend
Rajasthan CM Gehlot calls for CLP meet this evening, Pilot to attend
67 Indian bank accounts under scanner over embezzlement fraud in Brazil frozen by ED
67 Indian bank accounts under scanner over embezzlement fraud in Brazil frozen by ED
Mahant Nritya Gopaldas Covid-19 positive, shared stage with PM in Ayodhya
Mahant Nritya Gopaldas Covid-19 positive, shared stage with PM in Ayodhya
SC allows Prashant Bhushan, Arun Shourie, N Ram to withdraw plea on contempt law
SC allows Prashant Bhushan, Arun Shourie, N Ram to withdraw plea on contempt law
Watch: Full dress rehearsal at Red Fort ahead of 74th Independence Day
Watch: Full dress rehearsal at Red Fort ahead of 74th Independence Day
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyMumbai Covid-19PM ModiPranab Mukherjee

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In