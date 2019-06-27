Vicky Kaushal is unrecognisable as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar’s next, see first look

Actor Vicky Kaushal will play the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in director Meghna Gulzar’s biopic, says a .report in Mumbai Mirror. The film will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

The report says Meghna recalled how during the making of Raazi, she had shared stories about Manekshaw with Vicky. She said: “And he remembers them. Ours is not a biopic, because it does not chronologically just record Sam Manekshaw’s life. We need to make an interesting narrative when telling a story by picking out the most crucial, iconic and relevant incidents of his life, giving a view of the soldier, the man and the Field Marshal.”

Vicky too shared his views. He was quoted in the report as saying, “I personally couldn’t witness his achievements, but my parents would always tell me that he was a fearless patriot with amazing leadership quality. The first time I’d heard of him in the context of the 1971 Indo-Pak war.” The report adds that Vicky would be meeting people close to Manekshaw as prep for his role, apart from read about him and watching his videos to get the mannerisms right.

A Soldier’s Soldier.

A Gentleman’s Gentleman.

In remembrance, on the death anniversary of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

It is my honour to tell the story of one of India's greatest war heroes, with @vickykaushal09 essaying the historic man!@RonnieScrewvala @RSVPMovies pic.twitter.com/Ry4J7EIFjN — Meghna Gulzar (@meghnagulzar) June 27, 2019

The film has been written by Bhavani Iyer, who also wrote Raazi and Shantanu Srivastava of Badhaai Ho fame. The film will mark the second time Meghna and Vicky will work together after Raazi, while it will also be a second time for Ronnie and Vicky after Uri: The Surgical Strikes.

Who is Sam Manekshaw?

Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw was the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of the Indian Army and best-known for commanding the Indian forces during the India-Pakistan 1971 war. Popularly called ‘Sam Bahadur’, he was the first Indian officer to be promoted to the rank of a field marshal. One of free India’s most successful commanders, his achievements lay as military commander and as a leader. He remains a “lasting model of professional, upright conduct and command mystique”.

Vicky, meanwhile, is busy with his Udham Singh biopic, being directed by Shoojit Sircar. Pictures from the St Petersburg shooting schedule couple of months back were shared by the actor. The actor looked quite different in the early 1900s look in a long overcoat and a hat.

Meghna is also busy with her film Chhapaak, in which Deepika Padukone will be seen playing an acid attack survivor, Malti. The film is inspired from the real-life story of Delhi’s acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Chhapaak also stars Vikrant Massey.

