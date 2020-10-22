Vikrant Massey on nepotism: From playing hero ka dost to lead roles now, I can’t complain at all

bollywood

The way Bollywood functions has come under a severe scanner in the past few months with a section pointing out how the film industry is not an amiable place for people from outside of it. But Vikrant Massey has a whole new story to share about nepotism and insiders vs outsiders debate, which stems from his own experiences so far.

“There have been multiple narratives which are on the negative side, be it the insider outsider debate, be it nepotism. I’ve been privy to this in cinema in the last seven years and I’m very firm believer in hard work and potential. They’ve been welcoming me and embraced me with open arms, I couldn’t complain. From TV, to smaller parts to hero ka dost and to be a part of critically acclaimed films today, and also dabbling in commercial space as lead, I think I have done it all,” he shares.

Massey, however, adds that what we get to see and get to hear today is rather unfortunate but everyone can see through it and not pay heed to the larger agendas at play.

“I think any sensible head on a shoulder would gauge as to which direction this conversation is heading and it’s very disheartening to see that. Thankfully the people I’m around they see through this and they know the ulterior motives. They know the large picture and are not affected by it,” he points out.

The 33-year-old also believes that his journey has been, incredible. “I’m very happy and grateful for the life I lead because everything that I have is because of this industry,” adds the actor, who has had a very busy calendar despite the pandemic.

Massey has had three back-to-back OTT film releases in the last few months — Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Cargo and Ginny Weds Sunny. “I couldn’t be happier, I’m feeling great. There’s a massive sense of gratitude, thanks to all producers, directors, writers and the OTT. The last seven months have been really taxing and difficult on all of us. To be able to do things that you love, which in my case is entertaining people through my stories, is great,” he concludes.