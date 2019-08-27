When Twinkle Khanna and her navel clinched a good review for Baadshah

bollywood

Former actor and now a writer Twinkle Khanna never shies away from cracking a joke, even if it is on herself. On Tuesday, she shared a picture of a review of one of her films, Badshah, where she starred with Shah Rukh Khan. The review not only praises her, but also has a special mention of her ‘navel’.

Sharing it, she wrote on Instagram, “Did I say I never got good reviews?I did and so did my emotive body part!Have to say that 20 years on and the Baadshah couple still have it-SRK has his dimples and I still have that fine navel:)Thanks for sending this and brightening up my day @ManishMalhotra #navelgrazing.”

In the picture, there is a shot from the film Badshah along with a brief comment on the film. It reads, “Anu Malik has done a decent job with the music — the title song is good, while others like Yahan wahan kadam kadam pe lakhon haseenaen hai and Main to hoon pagal in the hummable category. Shahrukh has performed well, so have Twinkle and her navel, which was in full view right through the film. Amrish Puri is very good as the villain with a sense of humour.”

While husband Akshay is busy churning out one hit after another (his latest Mission Mangal too has turned out to be a big hit), it is left to Twinkle to share nuggets from their personal lives. She recently shared a mock spooky video clip in which her daughter Nitara and a friend of hers, in identical clothes, recreate a scene from Netflix’s Typewriter. The funny video had one girl stand with her back to the camera as another girl walk up the staircase. Both the girls are dressed in identical clothes and have long hair, which cover their faces. The comic horror clip had a number of film personalities react with funny emojis and comments. These include Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira and Kabir Khan’s wife, Mini Mathur.

Some time back, she had shared pictures of a meal, cooked by son, Aarav. The elaborate spread included mushroom risotto, miso avocado salad, chicken skewers and chocolate souffle.

While her young daughter stays in Mumbai with her parents, Aarav is pursuing high studies in London. The young lad was seen with Saif Ali Khan’s elder son, Ibrahim, after a dinner outing. Pictures of them being surrounded by street children went viral. While Ibrahim seemed to be enjoying all the attention, Aarav looked worried.

