10 famous quotes to help you get through life

Inspiration is all we need to get through life be it work, relationships, personal well-being, creativity, health and mental strength. One can seek inspiration from nature, literature, art, travel, people, places and almost each and everything around. It’s all about finding your path and seeking inspiration from the right medium. Famous writers and philosophers across time and generations have written about life and what they think can make it easier for the coming generations. As we are gearing up for a new year, a new beginning, these 10 quotes by famous writers will give you something to think about and plan your life better focusing on things that matter and how being positive is the key for a purposeful and peaceful life.

1) “If you seek authenticity for authenticity’s sake you are no longer authentic.”

- Jean Paul Sartre

2) “How many cares one loses when one decides not to be something but to be someone.”

- Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel

3) “Imitation is suicide.”

- Ralph Waldo Emerson

4) “Flatter yourself critically.”

- Willis Goth Regier

5) “We must not allow other people’s limited perceptions to define us.”

- Virginia Satir

6) “Don’t look for society to give you permission to be yourself.”

- Steve Maraboli

7) “Where’s your will to be weird?”

- Jim Morrison

8) “To find yourself, think for yourself.”

- Socrates

9) “Just let awareness have its way with you completely.”

- Scott Morrison

10) “Do what you must,

And your friends will adjust.”

- Robert Brault

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 11:04 IST