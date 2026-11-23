The film begins with you returning to Dayalpur, where you grew up, and observing your grandfather and the world around him. What was the first image or incident that made you feel there was a film here, and how did that become The Calf Doll?

The seed was a very simple yet profound sight that bothered me for weeks. I remember one cold winter afternoon in my village. My grandfather had sold his herd that day, and I saw

Film poster

The film was made with very modest means and a tiny crew, yet visually it feels extraordinarily accomplished. What visual grammar did you and cinematographer Anish Sarai establish, particularly in your use of framing, camera movement, natural light, fog and the positioning of people within the landscape?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

To be honest, the visual language was never something we consciously designed on set. We had discussed a few simple principles and experiments: using foregrounds to make characters feel trapped, frames within frames, and simple pans and tilts to stretch the experience of time or reveal objects.

I wanted a certain magical quality to the dream sequences. Anish tried adapting his vintage photographic Asahi Pentax 6x7 lenses onto his small Fujifilm DSLR, but that didn’t yield anything particularly unique. Eventually, our cinematographer friend Abhinandan Sharma, who also shot some additional sequences, brought in his vintage Soviet WWII lens, which gave the images a beautiful, otherworldly haze. Beyond that, there wasn’t really a predetermined visual grammar.

Our visual sensibility had developed much earlier, through the way we naturally looked at the world. Photography has always been important to us. Anish is a professional photographer, and I practise it too. Over the years, we realised that our photographic work shared many fascinations: the stillness of rural life, vast North Indian landscapes covered in drifting fog, solitary figures weighed down by their surroundings, soft winter light, animals resting in quiet boredom and the silent presence of trees.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

These interests had become so deeply embedded in our instincts that they formed an unspoken foundation for our collaboration. When we arrived on set, there was very little that needed discussing. We were simply responding to the spaces together, intuitively building images through a shared sensibility.

In a sense, the film was revealing a way of seeing that both of us had carried long before making it. We worked with whatever basic lenses were available rather than deciding on a particular visual treatment. The fog, winter light, landscapes and the way people occupied those spaces were already there. We were simply responding to them and utilising their beauty.

The same applied to the technical side. Because of the lack of money, at Anish’s suggestion, we made our own lights and rigs at home, with considerable help from my grandmother. We used basic tungsten bulbs, lamps, paper and desi wooden boards sourced from local bazaars. That allowed us to shoot the entire film on an impossibly small budget.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Achal Mishra came on board as creative producer and production designer, but his involvement seems to have extended well beyond those credits. What did he contribute, and how did you accommodate his creative influence while finding a cinematic language distinctly your own?

Achal has been a gentle guiding hand and a great friend before anything else. Over the years, I’ve learnt, contemplated and debated with him about the kind of cinema we want to make, so having him there for my first feature felt completely natural.

He gave us his lenses and personal DSLR for additional camera work, handled production design and helped with many logistical aspects. Many of the moving shots were also executed from his Thar, which he drove himself.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

There was never really anything to negotiate creatively. He knew when to step in and when to step back and let me figure things out for myself. Whenever I needed a second opinion, he was there, much like Anish, Abhinandan, Ayushi, Sumit, Dheeraj and Himang: my comrades who helped me make this film.

That trust was important. The voice remained distinctly mine without my ever feeling that I was making the film alone.

Sound is one of the things that makes the film so hypnotic. Trains, animals, machinery, distant music and silences create an entire world beyond the frame. How much came from the location recordings, and how much was constructed later with Bigyna Dahal?

For me, sound is not secondary to the image; if anything, it begins to carry the image after a while. A lot of what you hear came from the location itself.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

During editing, I reached a point where the footage no longer surprised me. I had simply seen it too many times. It was then that I turned to sound, almost out of necessity, to rediscover the film.

Himang Pali, my sound recordist, had recorded so many beautiful Foley sounds, effects and ambiences around my village that I hadn’t even been aware of during the shoot. They kept surprising me in the edit, opening up the film in unexpected ways.

I did the first rough pass of the sound design myself, which immediately transformed my experience of the film. Sound is extremely important to me, particularly here, because it is an essential part of space itself. It tells us so much about a place’s moods, time and textures.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

I had certain principles in mind: rhythm and chaos, spatial rhythms, echoes, harmonies, sonic transitions, intimacy and the expansion of space beyond the frame. I wanted an immersive, almost transcendental experience, allowing the images to move towards a borderline fantastical space.

I also researched the region’s soundscape quite specifically: wintertime bird calls, insect ambiences and the different moos and bellows of cattle particular to my village.

It was through working with Bigyna Dahal that these instincts found their real shape. He immediately understood the principles and began developing the design around them.

Bigyna and I worked very closely, almost restlessly, allowing the sound to evolve through improvisation, much as the film itself had evolved during the shoot.

The music had been recorded earlier with Madhav Agarwal and Vishesh Kalimero in a similarly intuitive and beautiful session. Ultimately, it was Bigyna’s sensitivity that brought everything together. His decade-long experience in sound design also expanded my understanding of what sound could do.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A still from The Calf Doll (Film still)

Because you didn’t begin with a tightly scripted film, was the editing room where The Calf Doll was finally written? You edited it yourself. What did you discover that you hadn’t anticipated while shooting, and did the edit send you back to Dayalpur to film or record things you realised were missing?

After the shoot, I consciously left the footage untouched on my drives for two or three months because I needed to look at it with fresh eyes.

Of course, you form a rough mental assembly while shooting, but there is still so much to discover and sort out on the editing table. I tend to make fewer drafts, but I give the first draft a lot of time. In that sense, the first assembly was already quite close to the final film, apart from some major sequences that eventually became important in breaking its form.

I knew I would keep returning to it because there is so much you discover in the edit that you simply cannot anticipate while shooting. That can also be a curse; you may never finish the film this way. But for me, it worked out.

Sound opened up the film again, and I began tweaking things to explore the relationship between sound and image. I kept recording additional sounds and dialogue over the following year, using them to make certain scenes more cohesive.

Those dialogues eventually became another important formal language, creating a sense of space beyond the image frame and allowing things to exist, or be imagined, outside what we were actually seeing.

Because I was editing in my own area, I could easily return to the locations whenever something felt missing or needed further development. I kept moving between the editing table and my village.

The dream sequences, in particular, were recorded in fragments because I first needed to figure them out for myself and spend time with the thoughts behind them. Anish had already returned after the main shoot, but I continued filming for almost another year, mostly alone and sometimes with Dheeraj and Abhinandan.

So, the film was really being discovered simultaneously in the edit and back in Dayalpur.

The dream sequences were the hardest to crack, not because I didn’t know what they were about, but because I couldn’t figure out what form they should take. My friends Nemil Shah and Vinod Rao helped me think through them during editing, and Ayushi Gupta, my co-producer, ultimately helped me crack their form entirely.

She mentally edited those sequences for me, and I simply executed them on the timeline.

Finally, I’d like to understand the visual transformation of the footage. The film has such a distinctive winter palette, punctuated by striking monochrome dream passages. How much was captured in-camera, and what emerged through colour grading and post-production?

We knew from the beginning that we were working with a specific palette built around hues of green and blue. It was part of our production design as well as our compositions.

Those colours were already present in the winter spaces of my village. We simply had to find them, arrange them or subtly tweak them while filming.

The monochrome was actually a decision I made during editing. While filming, I was quite averse to the idea of monochrome dream sequences, but eventually it felt right as a way of breaking the film’s mood and its real-time narrative.

By the time Anish and I entered Uday Oswal’s studio, Colorkaar, we had a fairly clear idea of what we wanted, along with specific references. We were also keen to move away from a distinctly digital feel and towards something more analogue in its look and texture, giving the images a more timeless quality.

It was a challenging process because we had shot with whatever equipment we could manage, using available lights and cutters. Consequently, there was a certain irregularity in the footage and its lighting.

Uday did a fabulous job of working through those inconsistencies, helping us find the right hues of blue and green that could remain consistent throughout the film.

Arun AK is an independent journalist. Twitter: @arunusual