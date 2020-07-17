e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Books / The HT Nielsen bestseller list for Week 28 of 2020

The HT Nielsen bestseller list for Week 28 of 2020

The top 10 books in the Indian English market for the week ending 11th July

books Updated: Jul 17, 2020 16:07 IST
HT Team
HT Team
Hindustan Times
The best sellers in the Indian English market this week.
The best sellers in the Indian English market this week. (HT Team)
         

This week,Legend of Suheldev: The King Who Saved India hangs on to the number one position on the fiction chart while Sadhguru dislodges Ashish Bagrecha’s Dear Stranger, I Know How You Feel to claim the top slot on the non-fiction chart with Death; An Inside Story: A Book For All Those Who Shall Die.

TOP 10 FICTION TITLES

1.Legend of Suheldev: The King Who Saved India – Amish : An Immortal Writer’s Book Centre – Westland
2.The Girl in Room 105 – Chetan Bhagat – Westland
3.Wake Up, Life is Calling – Preeti Shenoy – Srishti
4.Raavan: Enemy of Aryavarta: Ram Chandra Series – Amish Tripathi – Westland
5.Stories We Never Tell – Savi Sharma – Westland
6.Something I Never Told You – Shravya Bhinder – Penguin Random House
7.Wish I Could Tell You – Durjoy Datta – Penguin Random House
8.The Vault of Vishnu – Ashwin Sanghi – Westland
9.A Girl to Remember – AK Pandey – Srishti
10.Roses Are Blood Red: Even True Love Has a Dangerous Side – Novoneel Chakraborty – Penguin Random House

TOP 10 NON-FICTION TITLES

A new entry into the non-fiction bestseller list
A new entry into the non-fiction bestseller list

1.Death; An Inside Story: A Book For All Those Who Shall Die – Sadhguru – Penguin Random House
2.Dear Stranger, I Know How You Feel – Ashish Bagrecha – Westland
3.The 5 AM Club – Robin Sharma – Jaico
4.The Rudest Book Ever – Shwetabh Gangwar – Westland
5.Life’s Amazing Secrets: How to Find Balance and Purpose in Your Life – Gaur Gopal Das – Penguin Random House
6.Atomic Habits: The life-changing million copy bestseller – James Clear – Penguin Random House
7.Good Vibes, Good Life: How Self-love Is the Key to Unlocking Your Greatness – Vex King – Hay House Inc
8.The Anarchy: The East India Company, Corporate Violence, and the Pillage Of An Empire – William Dalrymple – Bloomsbury
9.Emotion & Relationships – Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev – Jaico
10.Becoming – Michelle Obama – Penguin Random House

top news
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
QUAD is ready but no more free lunches for ASEAN on South China Sea
QUAD is ready but no more free lunches for ASEAN on South China Sea
Pak gives India 3rd consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav sans its official
Pak gives India 3rd consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav sans its official
‘Talks on to solve border dispute, can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh
‘Talks on to solve border dispute, can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh
India’s painful economic recovery: Million cases, trillions of rupees lost and counting
India’s painful economic recovery: Million cases, trillions of rupees lost and counting
Rajnath Singh in Leh: Army carries out military exercise with T-90 tanks
Rajnath Singh in Leh: Army carries out military exercise with T-90 tanks
Give me 3 months & 3 Ranji games, I’ll score runs for India again: Ganguly
Give me 3 months & 3 Ranji games, I’ll score runs for India again: Ganguly
Indian man finds weapons reportedly from World War-II in his field
Indian man finds weapons reportedly from World War-II in his field
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Latest Books News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In