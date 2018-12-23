Top 10 beautiful Christmas quotes by famous writers

It is that time of the year when festivities take the centre stage and we all gear up introspecting about how the present year went by and how the year ahead works in a better way. Christmas comes as a reminder of joy, gratefulness and how we all need to be kind towards others and ourselves as well. This blissful festival is a state of mind and as Christmas is all about love, hope, giving and sell-assurance, we bring to you 10 beautiful quotes by famous writers who captured the spirit, beauty and mood of the festival. Open your heart, mind and soul and embrace the holiday season with happiness.

“I will honor Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year.”

― Charles Dickens

“Christmas waves a magic wand over this world, and behold, everything is softer and more beautiful.”

― Norman Vincent Peale

“Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone.”

― Charles M. Schulz

“I heard the bells on Christmas Day

Their old, familiar carols play,

And wild and sweet

The words repeat

Of peace on earth, good-will to men!”

― Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

“He who has not Christmas in his heart will never find it under a tree.”

― Roy L. Smith

“Blessed is the season which engages the whole world in a conspiracy of love.”

― Hamilton Wright Mabie

“If my Valentine you won’t be,

I’ll hang myself on your Christmas tree.”

― Ernest Hemingway

“Christmas is not a time nor a season, but a state of mind. To cherish peace and goodwill, to be plenteous in mercy, is to have the real spirit of Christmas.”

― Calvin Coolidge

“Christmas is a necessity. There has to be at least one day of the year to remind us that we’re here for something else besides ourselves.”

― Eric Severeid

“Christmas Eve was a night of song that wrapped itself about you like a shawl. But it warmed more than your body. It warmed your heart...filled it, too, with melody that would last forever.”

― Bess Streeter Aldrich

First Published: Dec 23, 2018 14:55 IST