Optimum Nutrition Proudly Announces Neeraj Chopra as its Brand Ambassador.

Optimum Nutrition, the World’s #1 Sports Nutrition brand today, in a press conference in New Delhi announced Neeraj Chopra, the reigning Olympic, World, Asian Champion and India’s Javelin star, as its brand ambassador.Optimum Nutrition is part of Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN), a company which is home to consumer brands and ingredients that help people around the world feel strong, and nourished to perform well at any age. Optimum Nutrition has been supporting athletes in achieving their fitness goals for over three decades and the collaboration with Neeraj as his ‘Strength and Recovery Partner’, is similarly aimed at supporting his quest for a Gold medal in his Championship journey next year. Neeraj has been actively spreading the importance of nutrition in his hometown of Panipat in sync with the brand’s message – “Zyada Kar Dikhane Ki Taaqat”. Neeraj has also been a staunch supporter of propagating the achievements of women athletes across India.As part of the association, Optimum Nutrition will be fuelling Neeraj’s championship journey providing him with the “Strength to do More” in the year 2024 as we inch closer to the biggest event in the world of sports.Mr. Satyavrat Pendharkar, Chairman & Managing Director, Glanbia Performance Nutrition India Pvt. Ltd, said, “We are honoured to have Neeraj Chopra as part of the Optimum Nutrition team. His unwavering dedication, outstanding achievements, and commitment to community development align perfectly with Optimum Nutrition's core values. Together, we aim to make a lasting impact and empower individuals through the power of nutrition."He further added, “As Neeraj Chopra's official nutrition partner, Optimum Nutrition will provide him with products that will help him with the strength, recovery and energy requirements to unlock his full potential and deliver the MORE that lies within him. By leveraging our expertise and scientific research in sports nutrition, we will work closely with Neeraj to develop a tailored nutritional strategy that optimizes his performance on, and off the field.”Neeraj Chopra, equally enthusiastic about the collaboration, shared, "I am delighted to join forces with Optimum Nutrition, a brand that shares my passion for excellence and community welfare. With Optimum Nutrition, I am confident that I have a strong partner that will allow me to push myself further and bring laurels to the nation.”Neeraj Chopra's partnership with Optimum Nutrition emphasizes the brand's commitment to empowering athletes with the highest quality nutrition products, enabling them to push their limits and achieve their utmost potential. The association further reaffirms the brand's mission to not only support elite athletes but also inspire all fitness enthusiasts worldwide, encouraging them to pursue their fitness goals with unwavering dedication and premium nutritional assistance.

