“The best and worst thing about Bollywood is chaos!” says Shruti Haasan

About Shruti Date of birth: January 28

Sun sign: Aquarius

Place of birth: Chennai

School/College: Lady Andal Venkatasubba Rao Matriculation School, Chennai / Musicians Institute, California

First break: Singing in the film Thevar Magan (1992) when I was five

High point of your life: When for the first time I sang on stage and realised that’s what I want to do in life

What’s the last show that you binge-watched?

Peaky Blinders. This is the second time I am binge watching it. I absolutely love it.

One song you can’t get out of your head...?

Deadcrush by Alt J.

What’s the best and the worst thing about Bollywood?

The best and the worst thing in Bollywood is chaos. We are quite disorganised, but despite that we still come up with lots of beautiful ideas.

One quality of your parents, Kamal Haasan and Sarika, that you admire the most is...?

That they are both really artistic.

List three qualities you look for in a man.

Intelligence, sense of humour and clean nails.

And what’s the one relationship rule you always follow?

Be honest to yourself and honesty in the relationship will follow.

What would you say is the sexiest thing about you ?

Not knowing what makes me sexy, makes me sexy!

What’s your favourite breakfast in bed?

I don’t do breakfast in bed, I hate bringing food into the bed!

And your favourite food on cheat days...?

South Indian food. I always go for sambhar and rice.

What’s the first thing you do in bed when you wake up?

Check my phone.

And the last thing...?

I check my phone and set my alarm.

Your strategy in a crisis...?

I am extremely calm in a crisis, I tend to panic towards it and after it.

Instagram or Twitter – what works best for you?

Instagram.

You de-stress by…?

Buying clothes, always!

On my phone Last thing I googled : Thomas Shelby from Peaky Blinders

Most used app : WhatsApp

Most watched YouTube video: Old episodes of Jem and the Holograms (1985)

Least used app: The document scanning app.

First song on my spotify: Everything In Its Right Place by Radiohead

Follow @VeenuSingh12 on Twitter

From HT Brunch, June 16, 2019

Follow @HTBrunch on Twitter

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 20:59 IST