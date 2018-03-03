The comeback of ghee

With the rising popularity of the ketogenic diet, healthy fats like ghee are gaining attention right now. Ghee, also known as clarified butter, is a type of fat made by heating butter and then separating the resultant milk solids and water. It has a wide range of benefits listed below:

* Casein, the protein component of milk, is blamed for milk allergies. While preparing ghee, the milk solids that contain lactose and casein float to the top, and are removed.

* It is rich in fat soluble vitamins, including Vitamins E, A and K, which play a role in everything from maintaining healthy vision to keeping your skin glowing.

* It has a high smoke point, making it ideal for sautéing and grilling.

* It contains butyric acid which acts as a detoxifier, improves colon health, supports healthy insulin levels, is anti-inflammatory, is helpful for people suffering from IBS, Crohn’s disease, and ulcerative colitis, and aids in the easier elimination of other fats and toxins from the body.

* Ghee is a good source of Vitamin K2, which transports calcium into your bones. Calcium cannot be absorbed unless it is accompanied by Vitamin K2.

* The body needs good fats for the proper functioning of the brain. Ghee contains those good fats.

Ayurveda and cow ghee

According to Ayurveda, cow ghee is a sacred, cleansing, medicinal and nourishing food. Some benefits are listed below.

* Balances pitta and vata doshas.

* Great tonic for children, the old, and the weak.

* Good for eyesight, voice, body suppleness, ojas (life-sustaining vitality), memory, proper functioning of the sense organs, and burn injuries.

Recommended daily intake

• An individual should consume about 10-15 ml of fats per day, so use cow ghee for all cooking, or replace a portion of other fats with cow ghee.

Caution

• Too much cow ghee can have a negative impact on your health.

• Use cow ghee only, not ghee from buffalo milk.

From HT Brunch, March 4, 2018

