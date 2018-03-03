 The comeback of ghee | brunch$columns | Hindustan Times
The comeback of ghee

Its health benefits are myriad, but only when taken in moderation

brunch Updated: Mar 03, 2018 22:33 IST
Shikha Sharma
Ghee, also known as clarified butter, is a type of fat made by heating butter and then separating the resultant milk solids and water(iStock)

With the rising popularity of the ketogenic diet, healthy fats like ghee are gaining attention right now. Ghee, also known as clarified butter, is a type of fat made by heating butter and then separating the resultant milk solids and water. It has a wide range of benefits listed below:

* Casein, the protein component of milk, is blamed for milk allergies. While preparing ghee, the milk solids that contain lactose and casein float to the top, and are removed.

* It is rich in fat soluble vitamins, including Vitamins E, A and K, which play a role in everything from maintaining healthy vision to keeping your skin glowing.

* It has a high smoke point, making it ideal for sautéing and grilling.

* It contains butyric acid which acts as a detoxifier, improves colon health, supports healthy insulin levels, is anti-inflammatory, is helpful for people suffering from IBS, Crohn’s disease, and ulcerative colitis, and aids in the easier elimination of other fats and toxins from the body.

* Ghee is a good source of Vitamin K2, which transports calcium into your bones. Calcium cannot be absorbed unless it is accompanied by Vitamin K2.

* The body needs good fats for the proper functioning of the brain. Ghee contains those good fats.

Ayurveda and cow ghee

According to Ayurveda, cow ghee is a sacred, cleansing, medicinal and nourishing food. Some benefits are listed below.

* Balances pitta and vata doshas.

* Great tonic for children, the old, and the weak.

* Good for eyesight, voice, body suppleness, ojas (life-sustaining vitality), memory, proper functioning of the sense organs, and burn injuries.

Recommended daily intake

• An individual should consume about 10-15 ml of fats per day, so use cow ghee for all cooking, or replace a portion of other fats with cow ghee.

Caution

• Too much cow ghee can have a negative impact on your health.

• Use cow ghee only, not ghee from buffalo milk.

From HT Brunch, March 4, 2018

