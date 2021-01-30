Budget will be an extension of economic relief: PM Modi
- Probably for the first time in history, the finance minister had to give not just one but several economic packages, which were in a way “mini budgets”, Modi said.
The Union budget for FY22 will be seen as a continuation of the string of economic packages that finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had to announce in the last few months amid the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the start of the budget session of Parliament on Friday.
Probably for the first time in history, the finance minister had to give not just one but several economic packages, which were in a way “mini budgets”, Modi said.
“That is, the series of mini budgets continued in a way in 2020 and I am confident that this budget will also be seen as a part of the series of those four-five budgets,” Modi said in Hindi. The Prime Minister also urged parliamentarians to fully utilise the budget session, the first in this decade, to fulfil the expectations of the people.
“I am sure that the hope and expectation with which the people of the country have sent all of us to Parliament, we will not shy away from contributing to fulfil the aspirations of the people, by making full use of this sacred place of Parliament and following all the propriety of democracy. I have full faith that all the members of Parliament will make this session more productive,” Modi told members of both the Houses.
The Prime Minister’s eagerness to ensure a productive Parliament session comes against the background of the protest by farmers against three farm laws passed recently have resulted in clashes with security forces on Republic Day and opposition parties threatening to boycott the President’s address to the joint session, in solidarity with farmers.
Last year’s budget session was curtailed because of the pandemic amid protests from opposition parties.
The Finance Act of 2020 was hurriedly passed last year without discussion or the customary reply by the finance minister and was duly returned by the Rajya Sabha as the country headed for one of the most stringent lockdowns in the world.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget will be an extension of economic relief: PM Modi
- Probably for the first time in history, the finance minister had to give not just one but several economic packages, which were in a way “mini budgets”, Modi said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Key numbers, ideas in the Economic Survey
- The Survey’s projections, in line with the IMF’s latest growth projections, mean that India will go back to being the world’s fastest growing major economy in 2021-22 and 2022-23.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NSO revises economic estimates, puts growth for FY2019-20 at 4%
- The estimates for 2019-20 imply that the projected contraction of 7.7% in 2020-21 will increase to 7.8%.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CEA lists lockdown dividend, PM-JAY in highlights of survey
- He was referring to the sharp contraction of Indian economy by 23.9% in the quarter ended June 30, followed by recovery in contraction to 7.5% in the September quarter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Agricultural sector likely to cushion Covid-19 shock
- The survey pointed out that agriculture is “set to cushion the shock of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Indian economy in 2020-21 with a growth of 3.4 % in both Q1 and Q2 (quarter 1 and quarter 2)”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid under-performance concerns, hike in public health spending key
- The economic survey outlined that on quality, access of health care, India was ranked 145th out of 180. Some pacific islands, Nepal and Pakistan ranked below India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Restructuring export basket on lines of Bangladesh must to boost growth
- Bangladesh’s exports grew at 8.6% in the last decade (2011-2019), whereas India’s export growth was a paltry 0.9%.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Policy response has ensured V-shaped recovery underway
- The Survey projects GDP growth of 11% and 6.8% in 2021-22 and 2022-23, in line with IMF’s projection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From fiscal deficit to plan expenditure: Budget terms simplified
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Highlights of Economic Survey 2020-2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What Economic Survey says about V-shaped recovery post Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India took short term pain for long time gain: Chief economic adviser
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Economic Survey: GDP growth seen at 11% for 2021-22, 'V-shaped recovery' likely
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FM tables Economic Survey 2020-21 in Lok Sabha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Full speech text: Prez Kovind's address to Parliament as Budget session starts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox