IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Budget / Union Budget 2021: List of schemes launched by the finance minister
The minister announced the centrally sponsored PM Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana with an outlay of around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>64,180 crores.(PTI Photo)
The minister announced the centrally sponsored PM Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana with an outlay of around 64,180 crores.(PTI Photo)
budget

Union Budget 2021: List of schemes launched by the finance minister

Union Budget 2021: Here is the list of schemes launched by the finance minister
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:28 PM IST

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has introduced the much awaited 'never seen before' budget 2021-22 on Monday. Thanking everyone for enduring the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and economic crisis the minister began with her speech quoting Rabindranath Tagore.

Here is the list of schemes launched by the finance minister

Aatmanirbhar package amounting to 27.1 lakh crore has been introduced to deal with the coronavirus pandemic impact. The minister said that the country has two coronavirus vaccines and will have two more. The PM Garib Kalyan Yojana and three Atmanirbhar Bharat packages are like 5 mini budgets in themselves, the minister added.

The minister announced the centrally sponsored PM Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana with an outlay of around 64,180 crores spread over 6 years.

The minister has announced the increase in the capital expenditure in the health sector with 17 per cent. The budget expenditure for 2021-22 announced by the minister amounts to 2 lakh 23 thousand crore.

Ujwala scheme will be extended to cover 1 crore more beneficiaries. City gas distribution network will be extended to 100 more cities. Gas pipeline project was also announced by the minister for Jammu and Kashmir.

Jal Jeevan Mission-Urban was also announced with an outlay of 2.87 crore.

Fintech Hub was also proposed to instill confidence in participants among the corporate bond market. The body will help in the development of bond markets.

The minister also announced the textile parks scheme with the aim to create 7 textile parks over the next three years.

The minister has also increased the Foreign Direct Investment(FDI) in the insurance sector from 49 per cent to 74 per cent.

Data Analytics, AI, ML, MCA 21 version 3.0 will be launched to have additional modules for e-adjudication, consultation, compliance management will be launched.

Disinvestment: IDBI Bank, Air India etc would be completed in 2021-22, said the minister.

IPO of LIC in 2022 for which the legislation changes were also proposed by the minister.

Incentive package from Centre to state will also be proposed by the government for disinvestment in public sector enterprises. 

The minister has estimated 1.75 crores from disinvestment in 2021-22.

The third pillar of Aatmanirbhar Bharat aims at Inclusive Development, said the finance minister. The third pillar focuses on financial inclusion, migrant workers, labors, development of agriculture and rural sector.

For financial inclusion, gig and platform workers will also be provided with social security and women will be able to work night shifts with proper protection.

For MSME, the finance minister has increased the capital expenditure to 15.17 thousand crores, which is absolutely double the expenditure prosed last year.

To further the National Education Policy under the reinvigorating human capital under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission the minister said a central university will also be established in Leh for accessible higher education at Ladakh.

The finance minister announced 4,000 crores outlay for deep ocean survey spread across five years for conservation of deep ocean biodiversity.



SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
union budget of india
app
Close
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2021-22 in Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2021-22 in Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)
budget

Union Budget 2021: Health budget increased by 137%, says finance minister

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:23 PM IST
Many inclusions in the budget this year have been made keeping in mind the Covid-19 pandemic, and to deal with such public health emergencies in future
READ FULL STORY
Close
Under the scheme, eligible players will receive incentives ranging from 4 per cent to 6 per cent of production value for five years, after they achieve their investment and production value target for each year.(HT archive)
Under the scheme, eligible players will receive incentives ranging from 4 per cent to 6 per cent of production value for five years, after they achieve their investment and production value target for each year.(HT archive)
budget

Union Budget 2021: Production linked incentive schemes announced for 13 sectors

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:23 PM IST
The production linked incentive scheme (PLI) for large-scale electronics manufacturing serves the purpose of providing incentives to producers. This will be a major step ahead in making India a hub for manufacturing and exports.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Union Budget 2021 in the Lok Sabha. (PTI)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Union Budget 2021 in the Lok Sabha. (PTI)
budget

Union Budget 2021: Finance Minister quotes Tagore in opening remarks

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilavro Ghosh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:21 PM IST
The Finance Minister's statements are in context to the unprecedented pandemic situation under which the Budget was formulated. She said that the Budget was undertaken in circumstances like never before and said that what the country had endured with Covid-19 was 'Sui generis'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nirmala Sitharaman also said investor charter would be introduced as a right of all financial investors across all financial products.(Getty Images. Representational purpose)
Nirmala Sitharaman also said investor charter would be introduced as a right of all financial investors across all financial products.(Getty Images. Representational purpose)
budget

Govt proposes to increase FDI cap in insurance sector to 74 per cent

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:16 PM IST
Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to amend the Insurance Act 1938 to "increase the permissible FDI limit from 49 per cent to 74 per cent in insurance companies and allow foreign ownership and control with safeguards".
READ FULL STORY
Close
The minister announced the centrally sponsored PM Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana with an outlay of around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>64,180 crores.(PTI Photo)
The minister announced the centrally sponsored PM Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana with an outlay of around 64,180 crores.(PTI Photo)
budget

Union Budget 2021: List of schemes launched by the finance minister

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:24 PM IST
Union Budget 2021: Here is the list of schemes launched by the finance minister
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Representative image) The government has decided to monitor the utilisation and management of capital expenditure by PSUs on a monthly basis.
(Representative image) The government has decided to monitor the utilisation and management of capital expenditure by PSUs on a monthly basis.
budget

Capital expenditure hiked 34.5% to 5.54 lakh cr in FY'22 to push growth

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:09 PM IST
Budget 2021: The government's planned capital expenditure for the current fiscal has been increased to 4.39 lakh crore, as against the Budgeted 4.12 lakh crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI Photo )
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI Photo )
budget

Budget 2021 highlights: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents budget

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:23 PM IST
Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman said the government is fully ready revive growth in the economy. Follow latest updates here
READ FULL STORY
Close
Private vehicles that are over 20 years old and public vehicles that are over 15 years old could undergo fitness tests at automated fitness centres to check their eligibility for scrapping. (Vipin Kumar/HT photo)
Private vehicles that are over 20 years old and public vehicles that are over 15 years old could undergo fitness tests at automated fitness centres to check their eligibility for scrapping. (Vipin Kumar/HT photo)
budget

Budget 2021: FM announces voluntary vehicle scrapping policy

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:00 PM IST
Nirmala Sitharaman said the vehicle scrapping policy will encourage fuel efficiency, reduce vehicular pollution and oil import bill
READ FULL STORY
Close
The auto stocks were the top gainers after finance minister's announcement.(Representative Photo/ Bloomberg )
The auto stocks were the top gainers after finance minister's announcement.(Representative Photo/ Bloomberg )
budget

Markets give thumbs up to scrappage policy, Sensex jumps 850 points

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:08 PM IST
In Budget 2021, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the policy will promote fuel-efficient and environment friendly vehicles while cutting on India's huge import bills.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FM Nirmala Sitharaman presenting Budget 2021 (ANI)
FM Nirmala Sitharaman presenting Budget 2021 (ANI)
budget

Budget 2021: FM Sitharaman dons ‘auspicious’ red, replaces ‘Bahi Khata’

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:51 AM IST
Sitharaman, India’s first full-time woman finance minister, presented her third Budget on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi.(PTI)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi.(PTI)
budget

Union Budget introduces 64,180 cr scheme to upgrade healthcare infrastructure

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:51 AM IST
Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman said that the main interventions under the scheme will support over 17,000 rural and 11,000 urban wellness centres.
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB** New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo)(PTI02_01_2021_000040A)(PTI)
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB** New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo)(PTI02_01_2021_000040A)(PTI)
budget

Budget 2021: 4 poll-bound states get funds for developing road infrastructure

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:49 AM IST
In a first, Sitharaman is reading the Union Budget speech in Parliament from a tablet instead of a conventional paper document.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveils her budget, she confronts an economy scarred by increased informality in the labour market, a shrunken micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, and economic activity moving to large firms who are incentivised to generate profits rather than employment. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
As finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveils her budget, she confronts an economy scarred by increased informality in the labour market, a shrunken micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, and economic activity moving to large firms who are incentivised to generate profits rather than employment. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
budget

Budget sets out road map for recovery after virus shock

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:40 AM IST
Presented every February 1, it sets the agenda on a wide range of issues including taxes and bank stability to defense and farming, with ramifications across India’s 1.3 billion people, from day laborers to billionaires.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP