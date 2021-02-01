IND USA
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, flanked by MoS Anurag Thakur, shows the 'made-in-India tab outside the ministry office on Monday. (Photo: ANI)
Union Budget 2021 Live Updates: From Bahi Khata, FM moves to 'Made-in-India' ta

Budget 2021 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hinted that this Budget will be an extension of the four-five mini budgets Nirmala Sitharaman announced in 2020.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:26 AM IST

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Union Budget 2021 at 11am on Monday in Parliament. This is the first budget after Covid-19 pandemic and the ninth one under the Modi government. For Nirmala Sitharaman, this is the third budget as she debuted in 2019, springing a change by replacing decades-old leather briefcase with 'bahi-khata'.

Union Budget 2021 is unique in many regards. This will be the first paperless budget. The year 2020, as PM Modi said ahead of the joint session of Parliament on Friday, was a year of four to five mini budgets as the finance ministry announced several stimulus packages throughout the year to cushion the blow of the pandemic. Union Budget 2021 will be an extension of those, PM Modi said.

The Economic Survey 2020-21 has projected that India's real GDP growth would be around 11 per cent in 2021-22. while the nominal GDP growth has been estimated to be around 15.4 per cent.

Follow all the updates here:

  • FEB 01, 2021 09:20 AM IST

    Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman leaves finance ministry office

  • FEB 01, 2021 09:17 AM IST

    Budget 2021: Have you downloaded the Budget app yet?

    This is the first time that the finance ministry has launched a mobile application exclusively for Budget 2021. Go to www.indiabudget.gov.in and download the app to get access to Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech today.

  • FEB 01, 2021 09:04 AM IST

    Budget 2021: Here's a timeline of today's events

    9am: Minister is expected to leave for Rashtrapati Bhawan

    10am – Minister reaches Parliament

    10.15am – Cabinet Meeting in Parliament

    11am – Budget speech begins

    3pm – Post-Budget Conference by Nirmala Sitharaman

  • FEB 01, 2021 09:03 AM IST

    Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget look

    In her first Budget in 2019, Nirmala Sitharaman donned a purple-ish pink saree and one of the themes was 'Nari tu Narayani'.


    Budget 2020's theme was aspirational India and the finance minister represented it in a mustard gold silk saree.


    For the much-awaited Budget 2021, Nirmala Sitharaman has chosen red and white.

  • FEB 01, 2021 08:49 AM IST

    Budget 2021: FM Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at ministry office

  • FEB 01, 2021 08:46 AM IST

    Budget 2021: Anurag Singh arrives at ministry

  • FEB 01, 2021 08:45 AM IST

    Budget 2021: Expectations will be fulfilled, says Anurag Thakur

    Ahead of Union Budget 2021, minister of state, finance, Anurag Thakur hinted that the Budget will be in accordance with people's expectations. "Government which functions on mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' gave new direction to India by announcing Aatmanirbhar package, protecting it from pandemic and bringing economy back on track swiftly," he said.

  • FEB 01, 2021 08:41 AM IST

    Budget 2021: MoS Anurag Thakur offers prayers ahead of Budget presentation

  • FEB 01, 2021 08:30 AM IST

    Union Budget 2021: 'Most crucial budget after 1991,' says Congress leader Manish Tewari

  • FEB 01, 2021 08:27 AM IST

    Watch: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with team ahead of Budget 2021

    All set for Nirmala Sitharaman's 'economic vaccine'

  • FEB 01, 2021 08:23 AM IST

    Union Budget 2021: GST collections record all-time high in January

    The finance ministry on Sunday said the January collections of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) were the highest ever since the implementation of the tax in July 2017. The figures reached 1.20 lakh crore in January.

  • FEB 01, 2021 08:19 AM IST

    Union Budget 2021: Why expectations from Nirmala Sitharaman are high

    The budget is expected to revolve around the philosophy of “growth with a human touch”. It could focus on raising farmers' income, generating jobs for the young, improving healthcare standards, ease of compliance for citizens and business, big infrastructure projects, continued support to MSMEs and a push to make India self-reliant to become a key player in the global supply chain. Read

  • FEB 01, 2021 08:16 AM IST

    Union Budget 2021: What to expect overall

    The budget is likely to boost public health spending in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, which highlighted gaps in the country’s health infrastructure. The survey has sought an increase in public health spending to 2.5-3% of GDP from the existing 1%. Full story

  • FEB 01, 2021 08:15 AM IST

    Union Budget: What tax changes you can expect

    The government could increase deductions under section 80 C. Currently, the deduction limit under section 80C of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (Act) for specified tax-saving investments is 1.5 lakh. It is expected that the government might increase this limit up to 2.5 lakh. Full story

  • FEB 01, 2021 08:11 AM IST

    Union Budget 2021: Prioritising growth versus maintaining fiscal prudence

    Investors will keenly watch how Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman balances the need to spend big to spur a budding economic recovery amid limited fiscal room as she rises to present the Union budget on Monday.

  • FEB 01, 2021 08:09 AM IST

    Union Budget 2021: 5 number to watch out for

    Revised estimates for 2020-21, fiscal deficit, tax devolution to states, disinvestment plans, welfare spending. Read

