India sets aside 4.78 lakh crore for defence, 19% hike in capital expenditure

India has set aside ₹4.78 lakh crore for military spending in its budget for 2021-22, compared to last year’s ₹4.71 lakh crore, according to official documents.

The figure includes ₹1.35 lakh crore earmarked for buying weapons and systems, compared to the capital expenditure of ₹1.13 lakh crore last year—an increase of almost 19%. The increase comes at a time when India is locked in a prolonged border row with China and the threat of a two-front conflict with China and Pakistan cannot be ruled out.

This year’s allocation includes ₹2.12 lakh crore for revenue expenditure and ₹1.15 lakh crore for defence pensions. The defence pension bill is lower than last year’s when it stood at ₹1.33 lakh crore.

The defence outlay last year stood at ₹4.71 lakh crore compared to ₹4.3 lakh crore in 2019-20.

“The overall increase in budget seems meagre but the allocation for capital expenditure appears to be healthy,” officials said.