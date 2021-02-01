IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Budget / Budget 2021: No change in income tax slabs, focus on healthcare and infrastructure
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman greets as she presents the Union Budget 2021-22 in Lok Sabha on Monday.(ANI Photo)
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman greets as she presents the Union Budget 2021-22 in Lok Sabha on Monday.(ANI Photo)
budget

Budget 2021: No change in income tax slabs, focus on healthcare and infrastructure

One of the important policies announced by the finance minister included a voluntary vehicle scrapping policy to phase out old and unfit vehicles. There were plans for start-ups and pensioners too.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:32 PM IST

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented the Union budget for the next financial year where she announced a slew of measures to aid the recovery of the economy battered by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) package. There was also an eye on the upcoming Assembly elections in four states as the finance minister announced infrastructure projects for Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and West Bengal.

Full Coverage Union Budget 2021 | Track Live Coverage

The budget also had good news for senior citizens and affordable housing scheme as she announced tax relaxations for these categories.

Her budget speech in Parliament began at 11 am, in which the finance minister highlighted the difficulties India and other global economies faced due to Covid-19. She quoted Rabindranath Tagore to term the post-Covid world the "dawn of a new era".

"Faith is the bird that feels the light and sings when the dawn is still dark," said Sitharaman.

"Now, just it happened after the two world wars, There are signs that the political, economic and strategic relations in the post Covid world are changing. This moment in history is the dawn of a new era. One in which India is well-poised to truly be the land of promise and hope," she added.

Reading from a tablet - the first for any budget - Sitharaman said the budget proposals for 2021-12 rest on six pillars: Health and well-being, physical and financial capital and infrastructure, inclusive development for aspirational India, reinvigorating human capital, innovation and R&D, and minimum government and maximum governance.

The minister started by announcing schemes for improving the healthcare infrastructure in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and launched a centrally sponsored scheme PM Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana with an outlay of about 64,180 crores over 6 years.

"I have provided 35,000 crores for Covid-19 vaccine in this year 2021-22. I am committed to provide further funds if required," Sitharaman said.

“The government is fully prepared to support and facilitate the economy’s reset,” she said. “This budget provides every opportunity for our economy to rise and capture the pace it needs for a sustainable growth.”

Talking about the Public Sector Banks (PSBs), Sitharaman said that the government would infuse 20,000 crore into them to meet the regulatory norms. For the current financial year also, the government had made a provision of 20,000 crore for recapitalisation, she added.

In Part A of the budget, Sitharaman also laid out a vision for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' to strengthen the vision of nation first, doubling farmers' income, strengthening infrastructure, women's empowerment, healthy India, good governance, education for all, inclusive development.

In Part B, Sitharaman talked about tax holidays and giving exemptions to senior citizens. "We shall reduce the compliance burden on our senior citizens who are 75 years of age and above - for senior citizens who only have pension and interest income, I propose exemption from filing their Income Tax return," said the finance minister.

Sitharaman also said that affordable housing remains a priority area for the government as she announced tax holidays for promoter of such schemes for one more year - till March 31, 2022. Tax holidays for start-ups, resolution of tax disputes and Goods and Services (GST) measures were also announced by Sitharaman.

"I propose to double the limit from exemption from tax audit to 10 crore turnover for companies doing most of their business through digital modes," said Sitharaman. Customs duty on gold and silver was also reduced.

However, import duty was increased on a number of products to facilitate Indian companies in becoming self-reliant. Most importantly, there was no announcement on overhaul of taxation system, or new tax slabs, like previous budgets.

One of the important policies announced by the finance minister included a voluntary vehicle scrapping policy to phase out old and unfit vehicles. Under it, personal vehicles will undergo a fitness test in automated centres after 20 years while the commercial vehicles will undergo the test after 15 years.

Experts welcomed the announcements made by the finance minister. "The indications are that the government is going to do more to promote growth rather than maintaining fiscal discipline. This is a welcome move as it will have a positive impact on growth. Also, we are seeing a lot of measures on conditions of doing business which was required. The intent for reforms is also strong," Sujan Hajra, chief economist at Mumbai-based Anand Rathi Securities, told Reuters.

The markets extended gains to around 1.4 per cent as Sitharaman laid out her proposals. The rupee was marginally stronger at 72.86 against the dollar, while the 10-year bond yield slipped to 5.89 per cent.

The economy is projected to contract 7.7 per cent in the current fiscal year, although the government forecasts growth of 11 per cent for the coming fiscal year, after a massive Covid-19 vaccination drive and a rebound in consumer demand and investments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
budget 2021-22 union budget of india nirmala sitharaman
app
Close
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday(PTI Photo)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday(PTI Photo)
budget

Nirmala Sitharaman presents Budget 2021. Read full speech here

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:01 PM IST
Union Budget 2021: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not introduce or change any income tax slabs in this budget.
READ FULL STORY
Close
﻿Sitharaman explained that the step was taken due to the increase in prices of the precious metals.(Reuters)
﻿Sitharaman explained that the step was taken due to the increase in prices of the precious metals.(Reuters)
budget

Finance minister Sitharaman reduces customs duty on gold, silver

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:53 PM IST
Sitharaman explained that the step was taken due to the increase in prices of the precious metals. According to experts, high customs duty on gold helps the government in reducing gold imports, which is good as it keeps trade deficit under check.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nirmala Sitharaman said, in her Budget speech of 2019, a National Research Foundation (NRF) was announced.(File Photo)
Nirmala Sitharaman said, in her Budget speech of 2019, a National Research Foundation (NRF) was announced.(File Photo)
budget

FM Nirmala Sitharaman proposes 1,500 crore-scheme to promote digital payments

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:48 PM IST
Budget 2021: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said there has been a manifold increase in digital payments in the recent past.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman shows the Made-in-India tab through which the budget will be presented as she leaves from Ministry of Finance to present the Union Budget 2021-22 in the Parliament, in New Delhi.(ANI)
Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman shows the Made-in-India tab through which the budget will be presented as she leaves from Ministry of Finance to present the Union Budget 2021-22 in the Parliament, in New Delhi.(ANI)
budget

Union Budget 2021: NRIs allowed to operate One Person Companies in India

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:45 PM IST
One person company (OPC) means a company formed with only one (single) person as a member, unlike the traditional manner of having at least two members to form a company.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Children playing games on mobile phones.(PTI Photo)
Children playing games on mobile phones.(PTI Photo)
budget

Govt raises import duty on parts of mobile phones, chargers

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:47 PM IST
Budget 2021: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced review of 400 exemptions in customs duty including those applicable on the mobile devices segment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2021-22 in Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo/ LSTV Grab)
Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2021-22 in Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo/ LSTV Grab)
budget

Bugdet 2021: FM introduces 2 metro rail technologies for Tier 1, Tier 2 cities

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:34 PM IST
Out of the record sum of 1,10,055 crores allocated towards Railways in the budget, 1,07,100 crores was towards capital expenditure only, Sitharaman said adding that a National Rail Plan for India 2030 had been prepared.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman along with the Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Singh Thakur leave from Ministry of Finance to present the Union Budget 2021-22 in the Parliament, in New Delhi.(PTI)
Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman along with the Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Singh Thakur leave from Ministry of Finance to present the Union Budget 2021-22 in the Parliament, in New Delhi.(PTI)
budget

Union Budget 2021: Sitharaman projects fiscal deficit in 2021-22 at 6.8%

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:20 PM IST
The figures show the damage to the economy caused by the coronavirus pandemic as the government revenues have dipped severely which has led to sharp rise in deficit and market borrowing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A trader looks at the screen at the BSE Sensex.(Representative Photo/PTI)
A trader looks at the screen at the BSE Sensex.(Representative Photo/PTI)
budget

'Budget like never before' gives cheer to markets, Sensex and Nifty rally

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:28 PM IST
Budget 2021: On the Sensex, IndusInd Bank was the top gainer, rallying over 10 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finserv, M&M and SBI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The move to increase insurance cover on term deposits will help investors in the event of a financial crisis or if the bank suffers sudden losses. (UNSPLASH)
The move to increase insurance cover on term deposits will help investors in the event of a financial crisis or if the bank suffers sudden losses. (UNSPLASH)
budget

To woo foreign investors, insurance cover on bank deposits hiked to 5 lakh

By Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:11 PM IST
  • With due safeguards in place, the Centre has also allowed foreign ownership and control in the insurance sector.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi borders for more than two months seeking repeal of three laws and a legal guarantee of the MSP.
Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi borders for more than two months seeking repeal of three laws and a legal guarantee of the MSP.
budget

Govt committed to farmers' welfare, MSP system strengthened: FM

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:09 PM IST
Budget 2021: In her budget speech for the next fiscal, she said the procurement of crops like paddy, wheat, pulses and cotton has jumped manifold in the last six years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman greets as she presents the Union Budget 2021-22 in Lok Sabha on Monday.(ANI Photo)
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman greets as she presents the Union Budget 2021-22 in Lok Sabha on Monday.(ANI Photo)
budget

Budget 2021: No change in income tax slabs, focus on healthcare and infra

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:32 PM IST
One of the important policies announced by the finance minister included a voluntary vehicle scrapping policy to phase out old and unfit vehicles. There were plans for start-ups and pensioners too.
READ FULL STORY
Close
To ensure affordable housing for migrant workers, the finance minister has also announced extension of tax holiday for one more year.(Mint file)
To ensure affordable housing for migrant workers, the finance minister has also announced extension of tax holiday for one more year.(Mint file)
budget

Union Budget 2021: Tax holiday extended for affordable housing projects

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:39 PM IST
Budget 2021: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her budget speech announced extension of tax holiday on affordable housing projects for one more year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Price of construction steel or TMT bars had recently touched <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>45,000 a tonne in some markets.(Bloomberg Fille Photo)
Price of construction steel or TMT bars had recently touched 45,000 a tonne in some markets.(Bloomberg Fille Photo)
budget

Social security benefit to be extended to platform, gig workers: FM

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:49 PM IST
Budget 2021: Presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government also proposed setting up of a portal to collect information on gig-workers, building and construction workers, among others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP