e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Banks sensitise branches on moratorium, relief steps

Banks sensitise branches on moratorium, relief steps

Several banks on Tuesday said they have informed and provided their branches with the detailed guidelines on various schemes announced by the RBI recently and customers are being sent messages individually on their registered mobile number about the EMI payment.

business Updated: Apr 01, 2020 06:39 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Last Friday, the RBI had announced that all term loans, including retail and crop loans and working capital payments, will be covered by the three-month moratorium.
Last Friday, the RBI had announced that all term loans, including retail and crop loans and working capital payments, will be covered by the three-month moratorium.(Mint file photo)
         

Banks have started sensitising their branches about three months’ moratorium on all term loans, including home, auto and crop loans, to help customers in overcoming financial difficulties due to the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent nation-wide lockdown.

Several banks on Tuesday said they have informed and provided their branches with the detailed guidelines on various schemes announced by the RBI recently and customers are being sent messages individually on their registered mobile number about the EMI payment.

Union Bank of India managing director Rajkiran Rai G told PTI that branches have been informed about with respect to moratorium on all term loans.

“In case of those who have opted for ECS route for EMI deduction, customers are given the option of availing the facility by informing the branch concerned through mail or other digital medium,” he said.

Banks on its own unilaterally cannot stop ECS payment due to legal issue but the customer has the option of requesting bank to stop it, Rai said. He further said the customers whose income has not been impacted are encouraged to continue payment as per the scheduled.

“As per covid-19 regulatory package of RBI, Indian Bank allows a moratorium by deferring payment of EMI/ Term Loan Instalments & Interest/ Interest on Working Capital for 3 months w.e.f March 1, 2020,” a tweet issued by the banks said.

Another public sector lender PNB said it presents relief scheme for its customers. “In view of covid-19, it has been decided to defer payment of all installments on term loan and recovery of interest on cash credit facilities falling due between March 1,2020 and May 31, 2020.”

Canara Bank tweeted, “In terms of Covid 19 - RBI package, borrowers are eligible for moratorium/ deferment of installments/EMI for Term loans falling due from 01.03.2020 to 31.05.2020 and repayment period gets extended accordingly. SMS also has been sent to customers to avail the same.”

With banks clarifying their positions on EMI moratorium, it will help clear doubts of customers who were confused after getting payment reminders from lenders.

Last Friday, the RBI had announced that all term loans, including retail and crop loans and working capital payments, will be covered by the three-month moratorium.

Banks will now have discretion in deciding the limits on working capital, with RBI saying that no payment miss should be considered a default and reported to credit information companies.

tags
top news
States rush to track down over 3K who attended Delhi event
States rush to track down over 3K who attended Delhi event
US headed for ‘very, very painful two weeks’: Trump amid Covid-19 outbreak
US headed for ‘very, very painful two weeks’: Trump amid Covid-19 outbreak
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Genesis of India’s biggest coronavirus hot spot
Genesis of India’s biggest coronavirus hot spot
Bihar man beaten to death for informing on Covid-19 suspects, say kin
Bihar man beaten to death for informing on Covid-19 suspects, say kin
Kashmir man fakes death to reach home in ambulance during Covid-19 lockdown
Kashmir man fakes death to reach home in ambulance during Covid-19 lockdown
Covid-19: UK visa of 2,800 medical staff extended free for a year
Covid-19: UK visa of 2,800 medical staff extended free for a year
Coronavirus death rate lower than estimates: Study
Coronavirus death rate lower than estimates: Study
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus cases in ChandigarhCovid-19 cases in MaharashtraNizamuddin mosqueGoa lockdownSensex Today

don't miss

latest news

india news

business news