CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked; marginal rise in price of subsidised LPG

State-run Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) has raised the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) by Rs 1.70 per kg and of domestic piped gas by Rs 1.30 per standard cubic metres (scm) in Delhi, effective Monday, following a change in the rate of domestic natural gas prices payable to producers.

As part of the six-monthly official revision of rates, the domestic natural gas price will go up from October 1 to $3.36 per million British thermal unit (mbtu), from the current $3.06.

IGL has also raised the price of CNG by Rs 1.95 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

“The new consumer price of Rs 44.30 per kg in Delhi and Rs 51.25 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad would be effective from midnight of September 30 and October 1,” an IGL release said.

“The price of CNG being supplied in Rewari is being increased by Rs 1.80 per kg from Rs 52.25 per kg to Rs 54.05 per kg.

The price of piped natural gas (PNG) to households in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad have also been raised by Rs 1.50 per scm.

“The revision in retail prices of CNG and domestic PNG has been effected after taking into account the overall impact on the cost, as a result of the increase in prices of domestically produced natural gas notified by the government and appreciation of the dollar as compared to rupee since the last price revision,” it added.

State-run oil marketer, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), on Sunday also announced a marginal increase of Rs 2.89 per cylinder in the price of subsidised LPG cylinder for domestic customers in Delhi for October.

“While the price of non-subsidised LPG at Delhi will increase by Rs 59.00 per cylinder in October 2018 mainly due to change in international price and foreign exchange fluctuations, the actual impact on subsidised domestic LPG customers is only Rs 2.89 per cylinder, which is mainly due to GST,” IOC said.

“The subsidy transfer in customers’ bank account has been increased to Rs 376.60 per cylinder in October 2018, as against Rs 320.49 per cylinder in September 2018,” it added.

