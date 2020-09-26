e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Harley-Davidson in talks with Hero for sales tie-up

Harley-Davidson in talks with Hero for sales tie-up

Announcing additional restructuring plans to its employees in the US on Thursday, Harley-Davidson Motor Co. said it has approved actions that involve optimising its global dealer network, exiting certain international markets, and discontinuing its sales and manufacturing operations in India.

business Updated: Sep 26, 2020 01:17 IST
Amit Panday and Malyaban Ghosh
Amit Panday and Malyaban Ghosh
Mint, Mumbai/New Delhi
Harley-Davidson Inc said it would discontinue its sales and manufacturing operations in India.
Harley-Davidson Inc said it would discontinue its sales and manufacturing operations in India.(Reuters File Photo )
         

Harley-Davidson fans may still be able to buy the iconic bikes in India—their American maker is in advanced talks with Hero MotoCorp Ltd for sales, distribution and services in India, three people aware of the matter said.

According to these people, who asked not to be named, the deal may also include local assembly and production of select Harley models such as the Street 750 at one of Hero’s manufacturing units. Harley-Davidson, which has been in talks with India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer for more than a year now, is aware that its plan to completely withdraw from the subcontinent would damage the brand, leading to unacceptability in the market in the future, industry executives said.

Announcing additional restructuring plans to its employees in the US on Thursday, Harley-Davidson Motor Co. said it has approved actions that involve optimising its global dealer network, exiting certain international markets, and discontinuing its sales and manufacturing operations in India.

“The Harley-Davidson dealer network will continue to serve customers through the contract term,” it said. “It does not make much sense for Hero MotoCorp to settle down with a plain distribution and sales arrangement with them as it has its own well-established network across India. The arrangement, if it gets finalized, will include areas where Hero can benefit. It could be knowhow of quality and assembly of big bikes,” said a senior industry executive, requesting anonymity.

tags
top news
Indian diplomat walks out after Imran Khan raises Kashmir issue at UN
Indian diplomat walks out after Imran Khan raises Kashmir issue at UN
PM Modi’s speech at UNGA to focus on global push to counter terror
PM Modi’s speech at UNGA to focus on global push to counter terror
India, Japan ‘non-contact’ naval drills in Arabian Sea begin today
India, Japan ‘non-contact’ naval drills in Arabian Sea begin today
Prithvi Shaw and awe in easy win for Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings
Prithvi Shaw and awe in easy win for Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings
UK asks China to allow UN unfettered access to Xinjiang
UK asks China to allow UN unfettered access to Xinjiang
Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh turns 88
Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh turns 88
Congress, NCP say no to farm bills in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena to decide
Congress, NCP say no to farm bills in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena to decide
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In