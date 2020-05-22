e-paper
Home / Business News / RBI extends loan moratorium by additional 3 months: Governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI extends loan moratorium by additional 3 months: Governor Shaktikanta Das

The central bank had allowed financial institutions a three-month moratorium on payment of instalments on term loans on March 27.

business Updated: May 22, 2020 10:58 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said the decision was taken in an unscheduled meeting of RBI’s monetary policy committee (MPC).
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said the decision was taken in an unscheduled meeting of RBI's monetary policy committee (MPC). (PTI file photo)
         

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday the three-month moratorium on payment of instalments on term loans to banks, non-bank financial institutions (NBFCs), including housing finance companies, and other financial institutions is being extended by another three months.

“In view of the extension of the lockdown and continuing disruption on account of Covid-19, these measures are being further extended by another three months from June 1 to August 31,” Das said during a press conference through video, his third such address to the media during the coronavirus pandemic.

Das said the decision was taken in an unscheduled meeting of RBI’s monetary policy committee (MPC).

The announcements also came as the country entered the fifth day of the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.

The central bank had allowed financial institutions a three-month moratorium on payment of instalments on term loans on March 27.

The moratorium allowed by RBI will help borrowers in easing the burden on their savings and avoid turning defaulters.

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
