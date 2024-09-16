Adani, Wilmar to start stake sale in joint venture next month: Report

Adani Enterprises Ltd. and Wilmar International Ltd. are expected to start the sale of a minority stake in their consumer joint venture Adani Wilmar Ltd. as early as next month to abide by shareholding regulations, according to people familiar with the matter. The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. Adani Enterprises and Wilmar International are set to divest a 13% stake in Adani Wilmar, valued at $735 million, to adhere to regulations requiring non-founders to hold at least 25% within three years of listing.(Reuters)

The majority owners of Adani Wilmar are planning to sell a roughly 13% interest in the company — valued at about $735 million based on the current stock price - to comply with Indian securities laws, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. Local regulations require at least a 25% shareholding should be with non-founders within three years of listing.

Since the flagship of billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate and Wilmar hold almost 44% each in Adani Wilmar, this 88% overall shareholding needs to be pared down to 75% by February when the three-year grace period ends.

The stake could be sold in one or two tranches by February and advisers will soon start meeting investors in the US, Southeast Asia as well as India, the people said. Deliberations are ongoing and no final decisions have been made, the people said.

A representative for Adani Enterprises didn’t have any immediate comment when contacted by Bloomberg News, while Wilmar declined to comment.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. and SBI Capital Markets are working with Adani Enterprises and Wilmar on their divestment plans, Bloomberg reported on July 18.

Read more: Adani Group says press release on its Kenya projects is fake and fraudulent

The sale will be a barometer of investor appetite for the consumer goods maker that’s just returned to profit. The ports-to-power conglomerate has begun tapping capital markets as it moves past the scathing short seller attack from Hindenburg Research in early 2023. Adani Group has denied the allegations from Hindenburg. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. raised $1 billion through a share sale last month while Adani Enterprises is considering similar.

Established in 1999, Adani Wilmar has 23 plants in India and sells kitchen staples for Indians, including edible oil, wheat flour, rice, pulses and sugar. The stock has advanced 2.6% this year, lagging the broader gauge S&P BSE Sensex, which has risen almost 15%.