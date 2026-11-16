AI startup Zelmier aims to simplify government tender discovery and bidding

A Bengaluru-based startup founded by 26-year-old entrepreneur Pranjal Srivastava has launched an artificial intelligence-powered platform to help businesses discover, evaluate and bid for government contracts.

Pranjal Srivastava said the idea behind the platform was to simplify the process of navigating multiple government portals.

Called Zelmier.com, the platform aggregates tenders from more than 250 prominent government portals and uses AI to identify opportunities relevant to businesses based on their profiles.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The platform also offers AI-powered analysis of individual tenders, helping businesses understand requirements and assess opportunities before deciding whether to submit a bid. According to the company, its workflow can take a business from discovering a relevant tender to preparing a bid in six minutes.

Srivastava said the idea behind the platform was to simplify the process of navigating multiple government portals and evaluating tender opportunities, which can involve reviewing hundreds of pages of requirements.

"Government tenders represent a significant opportunity for businesses, but discovering the right tenders and understanding hundreds of pages of requirements can be extremely time-consuming. We want to make that process faster, more intelligent and accessible to businesses of all sizes," Srivastava said.

How Zelmier works

The platform's services are built around three stages: Find, Match and Analyse.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Under the Find feature, businesses can search for tenders across multiple government sources on a single platform. The Match feature uses AI to identify opportunities based on a business's profile. The Analyse feature helps users examine tender requirements and assess whether an opportunity is suitable before proceeding with a bid. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the Find feature, businesses can search for tenders across multiple government sources on a single platform. The Match feature uses AI to identify opportunities based on a business's profile. The Analyse feature helps users examine tender requirements and assess whether an opportunity is suitable before proceeding with a bid. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

With Zelmier, Srivastava aims to use AI beyond tender searches, positioning it as a tool to help businesses evaluate government procurement opportunities and prepare bids.

India's government procurement system includes multiple central and state-level portals. The government's Central Public Procurement Portal, for instance, provides searchable listings of active tenders and related documents.

The scale of procurement activity is reflected in data from the national e-Procurement platform, which recorded 23.6 lakh tender notices in the financial year 2025-26. Tenders issued by states and Union territories add to the total number of procurement opportunities available to businesses.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Zelmier is a bootstrapped startup. Srivastava had earlier co-founded SmokeTrees Technology during the pandemic while pursuing his BTech at VIT Vellore.