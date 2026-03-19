All in well at HDFC Bank, Keki Mistry says after sudden exit of Atanu Chakraborty
HDFC Bank's share price slid 8.7% after part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty resigned over “values and ethics”, even as veteran Keki Mistry took interim charge.
Keki Mistry has sought to calm nerves of investors to employees and customers of HDFC Bank Ltd. alike after the sudden resignation of part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty over “ethical concerns”.
“None of us are aware of the issues raised by Chakraborty in the letter,” said Mistry, who served as chief executive of Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd. (HDFC Ltd.) before the mega HDFC Bank merger in 2023. “There’s no power struggle within the bank.”
HDFC Bank shares slid 8.7% in pre-open trade on Thursday, after India's largest private-sector lender said its part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty resigned citing differences over “values and ethics”.
“Certain happenings and practices within the bank, that I have observed over last two years, are not in congruence with my personal values and ethics. This is the basis of my aforementioned decision," Chakraborty said in his resignation letter to the board, a copy of which was shared in an exchange filing on Thursday (19 March 2026). “I confirm that there are no other material reasons for my resignation other than those stated above.”
Mistry, who is a non-executive (non-independent) director on the HDFC Bank board, has taken interim charge as the part-time chairman. Deputy MD Kaizad Bharucha will get more responsibility going forward. There's no question on the reappointment of Sashidhar Jagdishan as the chief executive officer of the bank, Mistry said. His current term ends on 26 October 2026.
“Differences on minor issues do come up from time to time — no material issues raised,” Mistry went on to say today. “There could be a relationship issue between Chakraborty and the management.”
According to CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan, Chakraborty’s resignation has nothing to do with operational profitability of the bank. “We will re-examine organisation structure as we move forward.”
Chakraborty was appointed as HDFC Bank's part-time chairman in April 2021 for a three-year term and reappointed in 2024 through May 2027. It was during his tenure that the mega HDFC Bank merger came to fruition.
Expert Opinion
IiAS CEO Amit Tandon: “The RBI should be on top of the issue as HDFC Bank is a systematically important bank. But since the RBI has appointed a group insider Keki Mistry in his place it could mean less alarm for shareholders.”
Kotak Institutional Equities: “While governance standards have historically been strong for the bank, the current episode raises concerns about aspects that we may have limited insights, but could be material from a stock multiple perspective.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTushar Deep Singh
Tushar Deep Singh is a business journalist and digital editorial leader with 12 years of experience at the intersection of India’s Automotive and IT-AI sectors. Currently Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times, he is building the HT Business vertical and managing the newsletters for both Livemint and HT. When not in the newsroom, he can be found on a motorcycle. Throughout his career, Tushar has been instrumental in scaling digital publishing operations at some of India’s largest financial news websites. His six-year tenure at Mint—the first job—saw him plunge into online media to deliver record-breaking digital engagement for Livemint.com, including 7.2 million pageviews on 2017 UP Election Results day. He held fort at Livemint during a senior-level leadership transition later that year. That won him the HT Media Star Award (Bronze) in 2017 and a Certificate of Appreciation for Editorial Excellence in 2018. As the head of the digital desk at ETTech, he curated two daily, full-stack newsletters from an editorial as well as product perspective. At NDTV Profit, he transitioned from website editor to principal correspondent, reporting on the Auto and AI-IT sectors for the TV channel and website, thereby adding yet another layer to his editorial expertise. He is a post-graduate in journalism from Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai, and a graduate from St. Xavier's College, Ahmedabad.Read More