All in well at HDFC Bank, Keki Mistry says after sudden exit of Atanu Chakraborty

Keki Mistry has sought to calm nerves of investors to employees and customers of HDFC Bank Ltd. alike after the sudden resignation of part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty over “ethical concerns”. Keki Mistry, interim part-time chairman of HDFC Bank.

“None of us are aware of the issues raised by Chakraborty in the letter,” said Mistry, who served as chief executive of Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd. (HDFC Ltd.) before the mega HDFC Bank merger in 2023. “There’s no power struggle within the bank.”

HDFC Bank shares slid 8.7% in pre-open trade on Thursday, after India's largest private-sector lender said its part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty resigned citing differences over “values and ethics”.

“Certain happenings and practices within the bank, that I have observed over last two years, are not in congruence with my personal values and ethics. This is the basis of my aforementioned decision," Chakraborty said in his resignation letter to the board, a copy of which was shared in an exchange filing on Thursday (19 March 2026). “I confirm that there are no other material reasons for my resignation other than those stated above.”