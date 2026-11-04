AMD forecasts $17 billion fourth-quarter revenue as AI demand drives record data-center sales

AMD forecast fourth-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Tuesday and the company's data-center revenue hit a record on robust demand as its multibillion-dollar effort to challenge Nvidia's dominance of the AI chip market gathers pace.

AMD forecasts quarterly revenue above estimates as data-center revenue hits a record. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo (REUTERS)

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The upbeat forecast offered some relief to investors rattled by mounting concerns over the cost of the massive AI buildout and Intel's weak outlook.

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Shares of AMD jumped over 8% in extended trading. The stock has more than doubled so far this year. Intel's shares rose 2%, Nvidia stock climbed over 1% and Broadcom also advanced 1.2%.

On a conference call with analysts, AMD CEO Lisa Su said the company expects overall revenue to rise more than 80% in 2027. Su's forecast is higher than the 77% growth analysts expect, according to LSEG data.

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{{^usCountry}} Data-center revenue jumped 97% to a record $8.55 billion, exceeding estimates of $8.20 billion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Data-center revenue jumped 97% to a record $8.55 billion, exceeding estimates of $8.20 billion. {{/usCountry}}

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The company expects fourth-quarter revenue of about $17 billion, plus or minus 3%, above analysts' average estimate of $16.23 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

AMD's line of chips is positioned to benefit from the massive AI data-center buildout, portfolio manager at Gabelli Funds Hendi Susanto said.

"The stock's resilience despite broader pressure on AI-related names suggests investors see AMD's results as confirming its technology leadership and its strong position to keep gaining market share," Susanto said.

AMD is benefiting as a shift in AI workloads toward running models in real-world applications drives demand for its graphics processing units and central processors.

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"The AMD numbers provide a greatly needed boost both for AI infrastructure and even, to a smaller degree, the PC market," chief analyst at TECHnalysis Research Bob O'Donnell said.

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The company's adjusted gross margin is expected to be about 55%, in line with estimates of 55.27% and down from 56% in the third quarter.

AMD has stepped up AI product rollouts, moving beyond standalone chips to compete with Nvidia's rack-scale systems.

The company's flagship Helios rack, combining its MI455X accelerator and new "Venice" server chips, is in production and set for a larger ramp-up in the fourth quarter. The initial systems are being tested at Meta.

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In February, the company agreed to sell up to $60 billion worth of AI chips to Meta over five years in a deal that allows the Facebook owner to purchase as much as 10% of the chip firm.

AMD's third-quarter revenue rose 45% to $13.38 billion, beating estimates of $13.09 billion.

Adjusted profit came in at $2.09 per share, compared with estimates of $1.95.

The semiconductor industry is also grappling with a global memory shortage, leaving expensive high-bandwidth memory used in AI processors in scarce supply as manufacturers race to increase production.

Third-quarter sales in AMD's client and gaming segment, home to its PC chips and console processors, fell 8% to $3.72 billion, missing estimates of $3.79 billion.

Beyond chips, AMD in September agreed to buy Fei-Fei Li's World Labs, a startup building AI that models 3D environments, for $8.2 billion in stock, gaining a foothold in research on physical AI systems.