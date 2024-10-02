Menu Explore
Apple teases upcoming Diwali festive sale from Oct 3, discounts on iPhones, iPads, Macs, expected

ByHT News Desk
Oct 02, 2024 09:01 PM IST

Apple has a new festive offer sale from Thursday, October 3, 2024 on both its online stores as well as offline stores at Delhi and Mumbai

Most iPhones, Macs, and iPads, being already on sale, are also available at their all-time low prices on platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, according to an Indian Express report, which added that despite this, Apple has a festive offer sale from Thursday, October 3, 2024 on its official store (both online and offline stores at Delhi and Mumbai).

Apple iPhones are seen inside India's first Apple retail store during a media preview, a day ahead of its launch in Mumbai, India(Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)
The official website now has a banner on the homepage which says, “Our festive offers lights up on October 3,” with a lamp, referring to a Diwali festival sale.

What can customers expect from the Apple festive offer?

However, the report stated that Apple is yet to disclose the entire details of its festive sale, but consumers can expect bank discounts, exchange offers on older smartphones, and no-cost EMI plans for select bank card users.

At the moment, ICICI, American Express, and Axis Bank card users can get up to 5,000 discount on the latest iPhone 16 series and up to 4,000 off on the Apple Watch Series 10, according to the report.

Apart from discounts, users may also be able to get a complimentary three-month Apple Music subscription and free engraving on products such as AirPods, Apple Pencil, and iPads.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
