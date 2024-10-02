Getting a car this festive season? Here are the various discounts and offers manufacturers are giving

Indian automakers are hoping for a seasonal demand surge, fueled by the festive period after the massive slowdown in sales they saw which came after the initial post-pandemic demand surge, according to an Economic Times report, which added that they have introduced big discounts which may increase further towards Diwali. Cars are seen parked under solar panels at the manufacturing plant of Maruti Suzuki in Manesar, in the northern state of Haryana, India, September 26, 2023.(Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters)

As a result, companies including Maruti Suzuki, Tata, MG, Mahindra & Mahindra, Honda, and Hyundai, are banking on major October festivals like Navaratri, Dussehra, and Diwali, which usually accounts for 30-40% of annual sales, according to the report.

Also Read: New Zealand hikes student, work, tourist visa fees by almost 60% from this October

What are the festive season discounts on cars this year?

Maruti Suzuki has introduced price cuts for several models, with discounts up to ₹40,000 for the Alto K10 and S-Presso, while the WagonR gets offers ranging from ₹15,000-30,000. The Brezza and Swift get a ₹10,000 discount while the Jimny gets a huge ₹2.5 lakh discount.

For Hyundai buyers, the Grand i10 Nios gets up to a ₹35,000 discount, the Aura sedan gets ₹30,000 off, the Venue SUV gets ₹45,000 as benefits, and premium models like the Tucson and Kona EV get discounts up to ₹2 lakh.

Also Read: GoPro Hero 13 Black’s mods are a fundamental lift, but this sensor’s race is run

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has increased the discount on the Scorpio by up to ₹1 lakh from just ₹20,271 earlier and the Thar SUV gets benefits raised to ₹1.5 lakh from just ₹20,000 earlier.

Honda increased benefits on the Amaze to ₹112,000 this month from ₹96,000 last month, to ₹114,000 from ₹88,000 for the City, and an extra ₹10,000, totaling up to ₹75,000 for the Elevate SUV.

Tata announced festive offers up to ₹3 lakh on its electric vehicles (EVs) till October 31, along with benefits up to ₹2.03 lakh on petrol, diesel, and CNG variants.

Meanwhile, luxury car manufacturers Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz are also anticipating robust festive season demand, the report read.

Also Read: McKinsey wants staff to come to office more: ‘Spending time in person better’