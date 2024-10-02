Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Getting a car this festive season? Here are the various discounts and offers manufacturers are giving

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Abhyjith K. Ashokan
Oct 02, 2024 07:54 PM IST

Though car sales in India have been declining, automakers are optimistic about the potential demand from the upcoming festive season

Indian automakers are hoping for a seasonal demand surge, fueled by the festive period after the massive slowdown in sales they saw which came after the initial post-pandemic demand surge, according to an Economic Times report, which added that they have introduced big discounts which may increase further towards Diwali.

Cars are seen parked under solar panels at the manufacturing plant of Maruti Suzuki in Manesar, in the northern state of Haryana, India, September 26, 2023.(Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters)
Cars are seen parked under solar panels at the manufacturing plant of Maruti Suzuki in Manesar, in the northern state of Haryana, India, September 26, 2023.(Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters)

As a result, companies including Maruti Suzuki, Tata, MG, Mahindra & Mahindra, Honda, and Hyundai, are banking on major October festivals like Navaratri, Dussehra, and Diwali, which usually accounts for 30-40% of annual sales, according to the report.

Also Read: New Zealand hikes student, work, tourist visa fees by almost 60% from this October

What are the festive season discounts on cars this year?

Maruti Suzuki has introduced price cuts for several models, with discounts up to 40,000 for the Alto K10 and S-Presso, while the WagonR gets offers ranging from 15,000-30,000. The Brezza and Swift get a 10,000 discount while the Jimny gets a huge 2.5 lakh discount.

For Hyundai buyers, the Grand i10 Nios gets up to a 35,000 discount, the Aura sedan gets 30,000 off, the Venue SUV gets 45,000 as benefits, and premium models like the Tucson and Kona EV get discounts up to 2 lakh.

Also Read: GoPro Hero 13 Black’s mods are a fundamental lift, but this sensor’s race is run

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has increased the discount on the Scorpio by up to 1 lakh from just 20,271 earlier and the Thar SUV gets benefits raised to 1.5 lakh from just 20,000 earlier.

Honda increased benefits on the Amaze to 112,000 this month from 96,000 last month, to 114,000 from 88,000 for the City, and an extra 10,000, totaling up to 75,000 for the Elevate SUV.

Tata announced festive offers up to 3 lakh on its electric vehicles (EVs) till October 31, along with benefits up to 2.03 lakh on petrol, diesel, and CNG variants.

Meanwhile, luxury car manufacturers Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz are also anticipating robust festive season demand, the report read.

Also Read: McKinsey wants staff to come to office more: ‘Spending time in person better’

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On