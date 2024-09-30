Ashneer Grover will no longer be associated with BharatPe in any capacity

BharatPe arrived at a definitive agreement with the company's former co-founder Ashneer Grover. Bringing an end to years of dispute between the two, a settlement was arrived at as per which Ashneer Grover will not be associated with BharatPe in any capacity nor be a part of the shareholding of the company. BharatPe has settled its dispute with Ashneer Grover, who will no longer be affiliated with the company. His shares will be managed by a family trust, and both parties have chosen to withdraw legal actions against each other.

A BharatPe spokesperson said in a statement as per Moneycontrol that certain shares of Ashneer Grover will be transferred to the Resilient Growth Trust for the benefit of BharatPe and his remaining shares will be managed by his family trust. Both parties decided not to pursue the cases filed, it said, adding, “We wish Mr. Grover well. BharatPe continues to focus on delivering industry-leading solutions to its merchants and customers driving growth with profitability."