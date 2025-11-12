Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Ashok Leyland Q2 Results: Net profit flat at ₹771 crore, revenue up 9.3%

    Ashok Leyland Q2 Results FY26: Net profit rose 0.1% YoY to 771 crore on revenue that increased 9.3% to 9,588 crore.

    Updated on: Nov 12, 2025 3:16 PM IST
    By Tushar Deep Singh
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Ashok Leyland Ltd. grew on the back of steady sales in July-September 2025, even as its bottomline remained largely flat.

    Ashok Leyland says it's well-positioned to achieve our mid-teen EBITDA goal in the medium-term. (Tushar Deep Singh/HT)
    Ashok Leyland says it's well-positioned to achieve our mid-teen EBITDA goal in the medium-term. (Tushar Deep Singh/HT)

    Net profit of the commercial-vehicle maker rose 0.96% over the year-ago period to 771.06 crore in the three months ended 30 September, on revenue that increased 9.34% year-on-year to 9,588.18 crore, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday (12 November 2025). Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated the topline at 9,564 crore and the bottomline at 724 crore.

    Ashok Leyland Q2 Results FY26

    • Revenue up 9.3% YoY at 9,588 crore
    • EBITDA up 14.2% at 1,162 crore
    • EBITDA margin up 50 bps at 12.1%
    • Net profit up 0.1% at 771 crore

    One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

    Ashok Leyland has now clocked double-digit EBITDA growth for 11 consecutive quarters, which has translated into record quarterly profit and higher margins.

    “We believe we are well-positioned to achieve our mid-teen EBITDA goal in the medium-term,” Shenu Agarwal, chief executive officer at Ashok Leyland, said in a statement. “We remain cash positive.”

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
    News/Business/Ashok Leyland Q2 Results: Net Profit Flat At ₹771 Crore, Revenue Up 9.3%
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes