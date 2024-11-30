Wedding budget 37 lakh in 2024, up 7% from last year: Report

A study has found that the average wedding budget this year is ₹36.5 lakh (up 7% from 2023), while those opting for destination weddings spend an average of ₹51 lakh. The study surveyed 3500 couples (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT (For representational purposes only))

This is due to a 10% year-on-year increase in costs, such as those for venue and catering, the report from wedding firm WedMeGood stated.

Also Read | The rise of temple weddings: Couples embrace meaningful locations

“Everyone wants to have the best possible wedding. People are spending the most on venue, followed by food, and a good planning agency. In India, most households allocate the biggest budgets towards purchasing house and marriages of their children,” The Times of India quoted Shashank Gupta of Delhi-based wedding planning firm TailorMade Experiences, as saying.

What did the study find?

For its study, WedMeGood surveyed 3500 couples, and found that 9% spent more than ₹1 crore on their marriage festivities, while another 9% spent between ₹50 lakh and 1 crore. The budget for 40% of couples was less than 15 lakh, ₹25 lakh- ₹50 lakh (23%), and ₹15 lakh- ₹25 lakh (19%).

Additionally, 82% of couples had their wedding financed through personal savings/family savings, 12% took loans and 6% through asset liquidation.

According to WedMeGood co-founder Mehak Sagar Shahani, people have started to splurge on “experiences.”

Shahani said, "Gen Z couples, for instance, are holding events such as cocktail mixing, gaming sessions, setting up pop-up (temporary) restaurants at the venues. Many are introducing Western concepts such as a themed welcome dinner.

How many weddings in November-December?

Estimates by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) showed that 48 lakh weddings were slated to be held in the November-December period, generating business worth ₹6 lakh crore.