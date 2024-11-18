Bar bar dekho: Weddings get a unique, boozy twist

Gone are the days of simple, boring traditional bar setups at weddings. The latest craze among young couples is immersive bar experiences. From interactive games to tailored bar menus as per the couple’s preferences, this wedding trend is adding a fun element to the celebrations. From interactive games to tailored bar menus as per the couple’s preferences, this wedding trend is adding a fun element to the celebrations

Delhi-based mixologist Rajat Aggarwal, founder of Cocktail Dzire, explains the reason behind the recent shift. He says, “There was a time when people used to set up a regular bar with drinks. But now, the craze has significantly gone up among young couples. Since they believe in personalised experiences, they now want entertainment even at bars.”

His business partner, Vakul Aggarwal, adds that the demand for custom-made and immersive bar experiences at weddings has seen a major boom this season.

Echoing similar sentiment, Bombay-based Abhishek Phulsundar, who runs a premier wedding bartending service company Bar Baraati, shares, “Customers now want a creative and personalised approach to every event, from crafting bespoke cocktail menus to designing theme-based setups, every element of the wedding is planned with meticulous attention to detail.”

Delhi-based Rohit Gandhi and Sushant Mehra, who run Indo Fusion Cocktail Services, recently did a wedding where the bar menu was customised with Bollywood dialogue-inspired drinks. One such example was turning Raj’s dialogue from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), “Tumhari jaisi ladki ke sath, mere jaise ladke ka hona bahut zaroori hai” to “Tumhari jaise Gin ke saath mere jaise Gimlet ka hona bohot zaroori hai.”

In addition to unique drinks, entertainment activities like beer pong, champagne towers, and interactive games are becoming popular. For day functions like haldi and mehendi, the vendors arrange activities like helium balloon shots, champagne popsicles, and DIY cocktail bars to have equal participation from every attendee.

According to industry experts, the price of the bars usually depend on the date of the function, number of guests, and destination. The packages start from ₹60,000 and can go up to ₹2.5 lakh per event, which includes the cost of theme setup, customised bar menu, stationery, barware entertaining games, garnishes, soft beverages, and bartending staff.