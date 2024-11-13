The rise of temple weddings: Couples embrace meaningful locations

In an age of big, extravagant weddings, there's a refreshing shift underway: Couples are leaning into intimate, meaningful ceremonies that genuinely reflect their unique stories. Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth recently exchanged vows at the 400-year-old Sri Ranganayaka Swamy Temple in Telangana(Photo: Instagram)

Take actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, who recently exchanged vows at the 400-year-old Sri Ranganayaka Swamy Temple in Telangana, a place steeped in personal significance for Hydari.

Moreover, wedding ceremony of actor Hemansh Kohli took place on November 12 in a close-knit family ceremony at ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness), Nehru Place in New Delhi.

They're part of a new wave opting for venues that speak to heritage and sentiment over grandiosity.

Entrepreneur Shradha Bhansali also went for a deeply personal touch, choosing the Triyuginarayan Temple in Uttarakhand, perched 6,500 feet above sea level, for her nuptials. This temple is believed to be the very site where Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati wed, and it resonated with her own spirituality.

"I'm a follower of Lord Shiva," Bhansali shares, adding, "I stumbled upon this location on Instagram two years ago and instantly thought, This is where I'll get married'." Her photos on Instagram captured the energy of the moment, as she and her partner took pheras around the temple's Akhand Dhuni - an eternal flame said to have been lit since the celestial wedding of Shiva and Parvati.

The rise in temple weddings isn't just about location; it's about creating something personal and timeless.

Wedding photographers Shiv Sharma and Nitin Yadav of The Wedding Conteurs have experienced this shift first-hand. Sharma notes, temple weddings have a vibe that's a mix of heritage and tradition that makes capturing these moments feel special."

Yadav adds, "These spaces bring families together in a serene, spiritual setting. Photographing these ceremonies means preserving not just the moment but the rich layers of family history and culture."

Wedding planner Kaveri Vij sees this trend as more than just a setting choice. "For some couples, marrying at a temple holds deep meaning — it's a beautiful way to honour their faith," she says, further noting, “It's usually an intimate family gathering, with some opting for a grand reception afterward. Planning these weddings is about nailing every detail, creating that perfect, magical experience they'll have.”