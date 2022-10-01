Axis Bank revises interest rates for domestic fixed deposits below 2 crore

Private sector lender Axis Bank has revised its interest rates for domestic fixed deposits less than ₹2 crore, which are effective from October 1, 2022. The move comes a day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increased the repo rate by 50 basis points to a three-year high of 5.90 per cent.



With this, Axis Bank joined other lenders like ICICI Bank, Bank of India and RBL which have raised the interest rates on fixed deposits. According to its official website, The bank is now offering interest rate of 6.15 per cent for general public and 6.90 per cent for senior citizens on the deposits maturing in 15 months to less than two years.



ALSO READ: ICICI Bank hikes fixed deposit interest rates. Check rates of SBI, HDFC Bank

The Axis Bank is offering an interest rate of 2.75 per cent on the deposits that mature in seven days to 29 days. On the other days, an interest rate of 3.25 per cent is offered on the deposits maturing in 30 days to three months. The private sector lender is offering an interest rate of 3.75 per cent on the deposits maturing in three months to six months, while interest rate of 4.65 per cent is being offered on the deposits maturing in six months to nine months.



However, the bank is offering an interest rate of 4.75 per cent on term deposits less than ₹2 crore maturing in nine months to one year, while a 5.45 per cent is being offered on term deposits maturing in one year to 1 year and 11 days. The Axis Bank offers interest rate of 5.75 per cent on deposits maturing in 1 year 11 days to less than 1 year and 25 days, while an interest rate of 5.60 per cent is being offered on deposits maturing in 1 year and 25 days to 15 months.



The customers having deposits maturing in 15 months to two years have been offered an interest rate of 6.15 per cent, while those maturing in the next two to five years have an interest rate of 5.70 per cent, the Axis Bank official website stated. The deposits maturing in five to ten years have an interest rate of 5.75 per cent.

The Axis Bank is offering interest rate between 4.90 per cent and 6.50 per cent on the deposits tenure band ranging from six months to ten years. The deposits maturing between 15 months and two years will offer senior citizens an interest rate of 6.90 per cent.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON